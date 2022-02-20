PONTOTOC • The city of Pontotoc will celebrate the life and music of a legendary country music songwriter with a marker on the state's growing Country Music Trail.
On Feb. 15, the Pontotoc Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to co-sponsor the purchase and erection of a Country Music Trail marker honoring the late Pontotoc native songwriter Jimmy Weatherly.
Pontotoc Aldermen approved a $4,500 matching payment to help the Mississippi Blues Foundation purchase the $9,000 trail marker which will be erected at the Pontotoc Community House to honor Weatherly, who died Feb. 3, 2021, at his home in Brentwood, Tennessee.
Weatherly’s songwriting career spanned more than 55 years and earned him induction into the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2006 and into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in New York City in 2014. Also in 2014 he received the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Music from the state of Mississippi.
Weatherly wrote the No. 1 song classics “Neither One of Us,” “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”, performed by Grammy winners Gladys Knight & the Pips.
In 1974 Weatherly was honored as ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year. “A Lady Like You” was a No. 1 hit for country music superstar Glen Campbell and country artist Bryan White had a No. 1 hit with Weatherly’s “Someone Else’s Star.”
Officials said they are hoping to unveil the marker in April at the Pontotoc Community House where Weatherly performed countless times during his high school days at Pontotoc High School.