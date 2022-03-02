All 4 Mississippi US reps face party primary challengers Adam Armour Adam Armour News Editor Author twitter Author email Mar 2, 2022 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JACKSON • All of Mississippi's U.S. House members are being challenged in party primaries this year, and Rep. Steven Palazzo has the largest number of opponents.Six candidates are trying to unseat Palazzo in the Republican primary in south Mississippi's 4th District. He won the seat in 2010.Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to qualify for Mississippi's U.S. House races. The state does not have a Senate race this year.Democratic and Republican primaries are June 7, with runoffs June 28. The general election is Nov. 8.These are the candidates, according to the secretary of state's office:1st District — North Mississippi:Democrats: Hunter Avery and Dianne Black.Republicans: Trent Kelly (incumbent) and Mark D. Strauss.2nd District — The Delta, most of Jackson, areas along the Mississippi River:Democrats: Jerry Kerner and Bennie G. Thompson (incumbent).Republicans: Michael Carson, Brian Flowers, Ronald Eller and Stanford Johnson.3rd District — Central Mississippi:Democrats: Rahim Talley and Shuwaski A. Young.Republicans: Michael Cassidy, Michael Guest (incumbent) and Thomas Griffin.4th District — South Mississippi:Democrats: Johnny L. DuPree and David Sellers.Republicans: Carl Boyanton, Raymond N. Brooks, Mike Ezell, Steven Palazzo (incumbent), Kidron Peterson, Clay Wagner and Brice Wiggins.Libertarian: Alden Patrick Johnson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Primary Steven Palazzo Mississippi Politics Democrats Republicans U.s. House Jackson Adam Armour News Editor Adam is the news editor and writes a weekly feature column. Author twitter Author email Follow Adam Armour Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 78° Sunny Tupelo, MS (38804) Today A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: March 2, 2022 @ 3:01 pm Full Forecast Trending Now Senate passes last-minute teacher pay raise bill after showdown with House Healthy eating, good nutrition bring Tupelo women together Tupelo native Hunter Elliott shines in first start for Ole Miss Prentiss County charges couple with child endangerment Something to smile about: Walnut Dental Clinic scheduled to open by end of 2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters