AMORY • Amory officials are taking a wait-and-see approach to medical marijuana.
Last week, the city's board of aldermen voted to temporarily disallow the cultivation and sale of legalized medical marijuana, citing the need to gather more details before finalizing their own regulations.
Municipalities have until early May to decide if they will permit the growth and distribution of medicinal pot. State law, however, allows municipal leaders to "opt out" of setting rules for cultivating and selling the now legalized drug and then "opting in" at a later date.
Alderman-at-large Joe McGonagill made a motion to temporarily opt out as allowable by the local government option, pending receipt of rules and regulations from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Revenue.
He said upon receipt of the regulations and rules, the board of aldermen will reevaluate the opt-in option.
“A lot of people will say that we’ve already voted on this and passed this, but we did not," said Amory Mayor Corey Glenn. "The initiative that passed was to allow medical marijuana for patients with debilitating conditions. We have until May 3 to opt out. The problem is that the department of health and department of revenue have not yet released their guidelines. We need those guidelines to incorporate into some of our (ordinance) language."
Senate Bill 2095, known as the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, traces back to a November 2020 ballot initiative in which the majority of voters statewide favored a medical marijuana program.
Gov. Tate Reeves signed the bill into law in early February allowing for Mississippians with serious medical issues to receive medical cannabis. According to Associated Press reports from earlier this year, the senate bill allows an individual who has a marijuana prescription to obtain as much as 3.5 grams of the substance per day, or roughly 3.5 ounces per month.
Glenn said he opposed the initiative even though he supported a related measure in the past.
When asked for his opinion on behalf of the police department, Chief Ronnie Bowen concurred with Glenn’s reservations.
“They added a lot of stuff to it in Jackson that wasn’t on the ballot that we voted on,” he said.