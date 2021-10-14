Bats often get a bad rap.
Called creepy, scary and spooky, bats are an important species that impact our daily lives. From pollinating our favorite fruits to eating pesky insects to inspiring medical marvels, bats are heroes of the night.
The only true flying mammal, there are over 1,400 species worldwide. Bats range in size from the Kitti’s hog-nosed bat (also called the bumblebee bat) that weighs less than a penny, to the flying foxes, which can have a wingspan of 6 feet. North America is home to over 47 species.
Bats are the most endangered land mammal in North America and face a multitude of threats including habitat loss and disease. In the U.S. at least 13 types of bats are endangered with more threatened. Conservation efforts between the U.S. and Mexico have been working to downgrade the lesser long-nosed bat from the endangered list, and the U.S. and Canada are collaborating to curb the deadly White-Nose Syndrome, of which over 6.5 million bats have died thus far.
Avid nighttime pollinators, bats are responsible for the pollination of 300+ species of fruit such as bananas, avocados, mangoes and the agave plant, from which tequila is produced. Bats are responsible for the spread of seeds such as nuts, figs and cacao, the main ingredient of chocolate. This fact alone could be a reason for their protection!
Most bats are insectivores, consuming their body weight in insects every night, keeping bug populations in check (up to 1,200 mosquitoes per hour), thus helping to protect crops from pests and preventing diseases such as West Nile Virus. As indicators of biodiversity, bats are sensitive to environmental changes, agricultural intensification, deforestation, pesticide use and habitat fragmentation that also affects many other wildlife species.
In medical development and research, there are 80+ medicines from plants that rely on bats for their survival. Studies involving their use of echolocation have assisted in the development of navigational aids for the blind and bat droppings (guano) support bacteria useful to humans in the production of antibiotics.
The last week of October (24-30), is an annual, international celebration of bats in nature. Bats' importance to our environment cannot be exaggerated, and this is a perfect time to do something positive. Visit the website batweek.org for suggestions on how to get involved or use
#BatWeek on social media to share your enthusiasm. Let’s spread the word about bats to inform the world about these beneficial creatures.