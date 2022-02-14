PEARL • U.S. marshals were taking part Monday in a multistate search for an inmate who escaped from a second Mississippi prison.

Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, is accused of escaping from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility on Sunday. Law officers set up roadblocks to search for him, checking cars near the facility.

Mississippi Department of Corrections spokesman Leo Honeycutt said Monday that marshals had joined a broader search.

Wilson, also known as "Pretty Boy Floyd," is serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in Biloxi and Gulfport in 2014, WLOX-TV reported.

In July 2018, Wilson escaped from South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville and was captured two days later in Ocean Springs, which is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) away.

Officials believe Wilson may have cut his hands on razor wire Sunday, so they have been contacting local hospitals, Honeycutt said.

