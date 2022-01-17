A member of the U.S. Army Honor Guard salutes the casket of Pfc. Jimmy Rowland before presenting the family with his medals from the Korean War on Jan. 15, 2022, in Baldwyn. Rowland was declared missing in action on July 16, 1950. His remains were identified 71 years later and returned home to Balwyn in late December for burial in his hometown. The service was attended by members of Rowland's family, military personnel, Sen. Trent Kelly and members of the Iron Warriors motorcycle club.
J.D. Owens, right, shows his support for the family of Pfc. Jimmy Rowland as he and other members of the Iron Warriors motorcycle club hold American flags around the grounds of Waters Funeral Home for the funeral of Pfc. Jimmy Rowland on Jan. 15, 2022, in Baldwyn.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
JB Williams, left, is presented with the medals of his uncle, Pfc. Jimmy Rowland, at Waters Funeral Home on Jan. 15, 2022, in Baldwyn.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
