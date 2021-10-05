TUPELO • The Chickasaw Inkana Foundation will honor the life and legacy of noted Chickasaw leader and diplomat Piominko during an inaugural wreath-laying event on Oct. 11.
The organization, which seeks to preserve, protect and interpret Chickasaw culture and history in the historical Chickasaw homeland, will place a wreath on the Fairpark grounds in front of Tupelo City Hall at 1 p.m.
To mark this special occasion, CIF has partnered with the Rotary Club of Tupelo and the Mary Stuart Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Both groups have long histories of advocating for an increased public awareness of Piominko and the history and culture of the Chickasaw people.
The ceremony will feature special remarks from Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan and a presentation of the official Piominko Day Proclamation by Tupelo City Council President Buddy Palmer. Representatives from Rotary and DAR, along with CIF board and staff, will also offer remarks on the significance of Piominko’s leadership and legacy in the historic Chickasaw Homeland.
The event will showcase traditional Native American musical performances, and will culminate with a ceremonial laying of a wreath at the foot of the Piominko statue. This will be a tented event and will take place rain or shine. Portable handicapped accessible restroom facilities will be on site along with a hand-washing station.
For more information on this or any other upcoming events hosted by the Chickasaw Inkana Foundation, visit www.inkana.org or call 662-842-4176.