TUPELO • “It couldn’t hurt anyone to be in counseling.”
After seven-plus years in recovery-based ministry, that’s how Colby Cuevas has come to see it. In fact, he feels so strongly about it, he changed careers.
Last week, 35-year-old Cuevas bid farewell to his stint as Care and Recovery Pastor at Thrive, a branch of The Orchard in Tupelo, to begin his new life as a full-time mental health care clinician at Tupelo Marriage and Family Therapy and Counseling.
Cuevas said the first Sunday morning after the switch was refreshing — for him, for his wife and their three children.
“It was the first Sunday as a family that we didn’t hit the ground running,” he said. “It was the first time in the 12 years we’ve been married that my wife and I got to drink coffee and read a book in bed on Sunday morning.”
As a caregiver and “healer of souls,” Cuevas said he was trying to find the same inner balance in his own life that he prescribed for his parishioners.
“I’m really looking for a simple life,” he said. “I wanted to find a rhythm of life that is sustainable and desirable. I used to spend more than half my day on Sunday at church, and I was trying to figure out a way to be with my family more, especially on the weekends.”
Having already earned a 90-hour master of divinity degree, Cuevas said he found himself at a professional crossroads a couple of years ago.
“I thought about going back and getting a PhD in Christian spirituality,” he said. “But it would have taken me farther from my heart. I don’t think I had ever given myself permission to say, ‘Colby, what do you want?’ I was always just doing what seemed like the next right thing, but I got to the end of that and I wasn’t satisfied.”
Cuevas used that “divine dissatisfaction” to fuel a vocational reset that he said felt like a better fit for his gifts and calling.
“What I was doing at church was working with folks who needed healing and recovery, especially in relationships,” he said. “I noticed myself referring more and more people to counseling, and at some point I said, ‘I feel like I could do this.’”
While he saw, and played a part in, many stories of healing and recovery in his work at Thrive, Cuevas said he yearned to go deeper with the people in his care.
“In pastoral counseling, you get three sessions, maybe,” he said. “And then it’s like, ‘Okay, we’re good.’ In mental health therapy, you can really walk some longer roads with people. That’s what I want.”
Cuevas said he was drawn to the idea that, in counseling, both the practitioner and the patient are equally invested in the process.
“In a church setting, people feel that they can take it or leave it,” he said. “But when you show up for counseling, and you’re paying for it, you’re gonna do the homework. People want to see results. That sense of investment in the process seemed to be missing before.”
More than ever, Cuevas said people need tools and teachers to help them deal with life’s challenges.
“We’re in a mental health crisis in the wake of the pandemic,” he said. “There is a greater sensitivity to depression and anxiety and relational dissonance. People are experiencing these things without knowing how to deal with them.”
Even for people of faith, some issues require a level of soul-care that is difficult to access in most churches.
“What about childhood trauma?” he said. “What about complicated family mental health histories? What about getting healing from really damaging memories that keep affecting you? How do you rebuild trust in a relationship marred by infidelity? How do you help your children process technology overload?”
While his faith informs his work, Cuevas said he doesn’t try to convert people through his work as a counselor.
“I don’t want to project my faith onto someone who may not be curious or interested,” he said. “I trust the process, and I don’t have an agenda.”
Whether in ministry or in counseling, Cuevas said his ultimate goal remains the same.
“The biggest human travesty of our age is untapped, unreached, unfulfilled potential,” he said. “It’s like Saint Irenaeus said, ‘The glory of God is a human being fully alive.’”