Celebrity dancers for this year's Dancing with the King in Tupelo included, in no particular order, Allie Martin, Adam Brice, Carol Farris, Chelsea Aycock, Efrem Gillard, Kit Stafford, Laura Marion, McCoy Scott, Reagan Newton, Ricky Murphy and Judge Staci Bevill. The event, held over Halloween weekend, raised more than $38,000 for local dance programs inside area schools.
TUPELO • Performers helped raise more than $38,000 for local school dance programs during last month’s Dancing with the King fundraiser.
According to figures provided by the event’s organizers, this year’s Dancing with the King netted $38,075.31. That money will be used to support the nonprofit organization’s Dance in the Schools Program, which promotes the academic and social benefits of dance programs in schools.
The mission of Dancing With The King is to promote dance, especially to those who would not otherwise be able to participate. The nonprofit’s Dance in the Schools program awards grants to local schools to provide dance lessons during the school day at area schools.
Participating schools currently include Plantersville Middle School, Shannon Elementary School, Tupelo Middle School and Oxford Intermediary.
Dancing with the King organizers hope to add additional schools to this growing initiative in the near future.
As part of Dancing with the King, held on Halloween weekend, celebrity dancers agreed to raise money for the project and to dance at the annual Sock Hop. This year’s celebrity dancers were Allie Martin, Adam Brice, Carol Farris, Chelsea Aycock, Efrem Gillard, Kit Stafford, Laura Marion, McCoy Scott, Reagan Newton, Ricky Murphy and Judge Staci Bevill.
Farris won the Grand Championship for raising the largest amount of money. Bevill was awarded the People’s Choice Award, Marion won the Celebrity Judges’ favorite and Murphy received top honors from the Professional Dance Judges.
Dancing with The King is presented annually by the Tupelo Elvis Fan Club. The event is partially funded by the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau, by a grant from the MS Hills National Heritage Area and is a special project of the Create Foundation.