A portrait of Judy Baxter stands under the pavilion at Frisco Park in Amory during the vigil in her honor Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Amory. Investigators are inching closer to identifying a suspect in Baxter's killing.
AMORY • Investigators continue to inch closer to identifying a suspect in the August killing of a well-known Amory entrepreneur.
While law enforcement continues to investigate the Aug. 12 homicide that claimed the life of former business owner Judy Baxter, DNA in the case has been processed and developed as part of the investigation.
According to a press release via the Amory Police Department’s Facebook page, the DNA is of an unknown person, but the profile has been entered into the national database for comparison.
As of Dec. 28, no suspects have been identified in the case.
“We are currently comparing known DNA of the victim's relatives for exclusion, which is a common process to make sure the recovered DNA wasn't a cross contamination," the police department stated in the press release. "We are working with the District Attorney's office and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety on ways to identify the DNA or narrow down the possibilities of the owner's profile."
Baxter was a well-known active member of the community who previously owned Amory Lawn & Pool Services. She was found dead at her residence alongside 12th Avenue N. Multiple agencies throughout the nation have been involved in the case.
“The investigation will continue, and all information and evidence will continue to be investigated," Amory PD said in their press release. "This case, as with any case, will continue up to a conviction of the person or persons responsible. We ask that as you hear of this developing information in the case that you leave all conspiracies, hearsay, rumors and gossip to a deaf ear. We also ask for respect as we walk the fine line between case integrity and transparency."
Anyone with any information can contact the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-530-7151 or the Amory Police Department at 256-2676.