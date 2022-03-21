VICKSBURG • One of the stars of the A&E show "Duck Dynasty" is filming a new show about the hidden treasures of metal detecting.
Jase Robertson was recently in Vicksburg on a hunt to look for Civil War artifacts, The Vicksburg Post reported. Robertson's metal detecting will be featured on an upcoming series on the History Channel, local land owner Rob Long said.
Long and a friend had done some metal detecting at Grant's Canal, on property that had been owned by Long's family before they deeded it to the National Park Service. Long said that before his metal detecting, he had done some research on the building of Grant's Canal during the Civil War and had discovered a substantial amount of ordnance was fired in the area, which is part of Louisiana across the Mississippi River from Vicksburg.
"We know that many, many, many cannonballs were fired at Grant's Canal when they were building it by the Confederate Army. The river was considerably closer over there in those days, because that was before the river changed course in 1876," Long said, adding if it was at the distance it is today, the likelihood of the cannonballs reaching their targets would have been slim.
Grant's Canal was an unsuccessful effort directed by Union forces, and ultimately Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, to cut off a sharp bend of the Mississippi River. The effort aimed to redirect the river away from Confederate guns on the bluffs of Vicksburg that menaced boat traffic. The canal failed, but river cut across the same point in 1876, changing course.
From his research, Long said he was hoping to locate some of the mortar rounds with a metal detector.
The History Channel is hoping to do a series on metal detecting and possible finds, Long said. Scenes filmed at the Mississippi site covered what the group was looking for, how members went about their search, how they identify certain items and how their equipment works.