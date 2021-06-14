TUPELO • BNSF Railway will be repairing tracks and pads at the Eason Boulevard railroad crossing closest to Ryder Street starting on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
To facilitate the repairs, the city will close Eason Boulevard from Ryder Street to South Veterans Boulevard on Wednesday, June 16 at 8 a.m. until Friday, June 18 at 5 p.m. There will be no thru traffic.
This is a major closing and will impact commuting, commercial and emergency traffic that use this route daily.
Tupelo officials are encouraging drivers to plan ahead and take alternate routes while the road is closed.