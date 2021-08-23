TUPELO • Volunteers from Tupelo-based nonprofit emergency response team Eight Days of Hope (EDOH) are heading to Tennessee to help with rescue and recovery efforts in the wake of disastrous flooding in Humphreys County.
“Flooding causes overwhelming devastation to a community, so much more
so when it brings about the heartbreaking losses of precious life. We mourn with those in Waverly and the surrounding areas,” said Stephen Tybor III, EDOH CEO and president. “We are bringing volunteers and equipment from across the country to serve those impacted by the flooding, and hopefully, to bring light in a place of such suffering and loss.”
EDOH will be deploying its rapid response equipment from its headquarters
in Tupelo. This equipment will help volunteers muck-out homes –
removing water damage and leaving them to properly dry out to reduce the
probability of mold.
While in Tennessee, volunteers with the organization will be headquartered at Trace Creek Baptist Church. Volunteering will run from Friday, Aug. 27 until Saturday, Sept. 11.
Registration for volunteering opened on Monday, Aug. 23. Those who wish to volunteer to help recovery efforts may sign up at www.eightdaysofhope.com.
Tybor encouraged those who have the time and ability to help serve the residents of Tennessee whose lives have been upended by flooding to do so.
“It’s difficult to imagine the destruction of a home. It’s unimaginable to navigate that destruction while recovering from the loss of a loved one,” Tybor said. “Today, you have the chance to help those in need by volunteering your time to serve in Humphrey’s County. Join us as we love on the brokenhearted.”