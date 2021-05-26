TUPELO • The GumTree Museum of Art in Tupelo will offer some senior students interested in the art a chance to further their studies thanks to an endowment fund started in honor of a beloved local artist and longtime museum leader.
Earlier this week, the museum, located in downtown Tupelo, announced the establishment of the Lucy Gaines Scholarship Endowment, named in memory of the late Lucy Gaines, a local artist who served on the board of directors for the GumTree Museum of Art for 20 years. Over the years, her work has been featured in numerous exhibitions and has been included in many private art collections.
The endowment was created by Gaines’ son, Robert, and State Farm Insurance. Gaines presented a check for $8,000 to the museum on Tuesday to establish the fund in memory of his mother.
According to a press release from the GumTree Museum of Art, the endowment will be used to fund a scholarship for one senior art student each year and will remain intact at the CREATE Foundation to provide for future generations.
“The GumTree Museum of Art … has maintained a high standard of visual art appreciation for its members and the public and serves as an educational institution for the visual arts,” the gallery said via its press release announcing the fund. “Through the highest quality exhibitions, workshops, lectures and other activities, the museum has established itself as a center for the promotion of the visual arts and is an important cultural asset to the state of Mississippi.”