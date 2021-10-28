The board of aldermen approved an engineering contract for professional services at the Port of Aberdeen last week. The port was awarded a $450,000 Mississippi Department of Transportation multimodal grant in August for improvements.
ABERDEEN • In a preliminary step for several planned improvements to the city's port, Aberdeen's board of aldermen has approved a professional service contract with engineering firm Neel-Schaffer.
The board approved the contract during its Oct. 19 meeting. The city was awarded a Mississippi Department of Transportation multimodal grant in August.
“It is a 99% grant, which is fantastic," said Neel-Schaffer engineer William Sanford. "The total amount of the grant is right at $450,000 for engineering and construction. This project will make some improvements out at the dock site. It’s a really good first step in getting the dock workable again."
He said improvements include site grading, demolition of old retaining walls and structural improvements to the dock wall and fenders and dolphins in the waterway.
“We don’t see why we couldn’t get into construction by next summer,” Sanford said.
Ward 5 Alderman John Allen asked about work on scale houses, but it’s not included in this project.
“There are demo costs with this project and if the budget allows, we could potentially demolish the old scale house,” Sanford said.