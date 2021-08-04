Explosion at recycling facility leaves 1 dead AP Aug 4, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELLISVILLE • An employee at a recycling facility in Mississippi was killed and another escaped injury Wednesday after an explosion, authorities said.The blast happened about 8:50 a.m. at Jarrell Recycling, Jones County authorities said.Sheriff Joe Berlin said the cause of the explosion is not yet known, The Hattiesburg American reported.Berlin said two workers were taking a break after cutting iron in the iron pile"Witnesses stated that a loud explosion happened … and when the explosion happened, the guy went down and another male sitting with him got blown across the roof," Berlin said.The victim's name has not been released pending notification of family. The cause of death was major lower extremity body trauma, said Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth."When it exploded, shrapnel is going to fly all kinds of ways," Hollingsworth said.The Mississippi State Fire Marshals Office was on the scene investigating the explosion. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 84° Sunny Click Here to See Full Forecast Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists Latest Posts Education Pontotoc City Schools board votes to require masks indoors when school starts Friday 1 hr ago Scouting report: FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL 2 hrs ago Education Mississippi State University to require masks when fall semester starts 2 hrs ago Education 'We're going to thrive this year': Tupelo Schools welcomes students back 3 hrs ago Prep Rally podcast #241: Football, volleyball seasons coming soon — 8/4/21 3 hrs ago Latest e-Edition Daily Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.