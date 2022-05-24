Hannah Davis, a first grader at Parkway Elementary School, hugs Principal Carmen Gary as she leaves school on the last day on Tuesday. Students in the Tupelo Public School District had a 60% day for the last day before the start of summer break.
Hannah Davis, a first grader at Parkway Elementary School, hugs Principal Carmen Gary as she leaves school on the last day on Tuesday. Students in the Tupelo Public School District had a 60% day for the last day before the start of summer break.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Marzavion Mobley, a first grader in Ahtashia Brown's class, carries his chair over his head as he and his classmates put things away before be dismissed for the school year on Tuesday.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Students at Parkway Elementary School board the bus as they head home on the last day of school on Tuesday.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Students at Parkway Elementary School walk the hallway after being dismissed on the last day of school on Tuesday.
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.