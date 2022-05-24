Karen Green, second from left, was named Gattman’s Citizen of the Year for 2022. Joining her for the ceremony were, from left, her husband, Lonnie Green; Virginia Kilburn; Mayor Wayne Downey; Max Dove; and Junior Woodham. Board of aldermen members Liz McKay and Jerry Blaylock were unable to attend.
GATTMAN • Former board of aldermen member Karen Green was bestowed the honor of Gattman Citizen of the Year during a ceremony May 10. She and her husband, Lonnie, have served on the town’s board of aldermen in previous years.
The Los Angeles native met and married Lonnie while he served a term of military duty during the Vietnam War. The couple lived in California for 11 years after he was discharged from service before moving back to his native Gattman in 1978.
Karen fell in love with the town and immediately offered to help in any way that she could.
Water department manager Max Dove recalled that the Greens were the only two board members to have voted against each other during the time when he was mayor.
Mayor Wayne Downey shared a memory that sealed his respect for Karen.
“She was very instrumental in getting that track hoe that we got," he said. "I was not prepared to make that decision until she spoke up at a board meeting for us to sell the backhoe and get the track hoe. That was the best move we ever made."
Karen shared a memory about arbitrating a citizen’s issue.
“There was a couple that was always concerned about beautifying Gattman, but I was more concerned about having good water for our citizens,” she said.
Downey spoke of the unanimous support for her nomination.
“When Karen’s name came up, everybody said, ‘yes.’ It was the quickest we ever agreed on a nominee,” he said.
She remained modest about receiving the honor.
“I feel like the only thing I’ve done for Gattman is live here,” she said.