TUPELO • The Lee County Soil and Water Conservation District will give away free trees on Friday, Feb. 11, in recognition of Arbor Day. 

Available species include Sawtooth Oak, Cherrybark Oak, Water Oak, Shumard Oak Baldcypress, Black Walnut, Pecan and Persimmon. Seedlings will be available on a first come, first served basis. 

The seedlings can be picked up at the USDA Service Center, located at 3098 Cliff Gookin Blvd. in Tupelo.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus