FULTON • A proposed 3% tourism tax on Fulton eateries and hotels narrowly missed the threshold of votes needed to take effect, according to unofficial results of Tuesday’s special election.
According to Fulton City Clerk Ceburn Gray, most of the 228 votes cast during Tuesday night's election were in favor of the 3% tax. Of those who voted, 130 residents did so in favor of the proposed tax — dubbed "Pennies for Parks" by city officials — compared to 93 that voted against.
However, state law requires an approval vote of 60% to impose a tourism tax; Tuesday night's vote fell just 2% short of that.
City officials said Wednesday morning there there are five affidavit votes to count, although they won't alter the results.
If it had passed, the proposed tax would have raised money for the city to use specifically for new parks, recreation, promotion of tourism and beautification of existing parks and infrastructure.
City officials estimated that the tax, which would have added to the 3% tourism tax the city put into place in 2012, would have generated between $570,000 and $690,000 in tax revenue each year.
Tuesday's vote was originally scheduled to take place on June 7, but officials earlier this month voted to bump the date forward to May 31 to avoid a conflict with the primary elections for Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District.