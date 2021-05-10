TUPELO • Registration is open for the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi’s summer program. Parents looking for fun, summer learning and hot meals for their children during the summer break can register for the Boys & Girls Club summer program at Clubs located in Ripley, Tupelo, Oxford or New Albany. The six-week summer program will run June 7 to July 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for youth 6-18 years of age.
Each year, the summer program is attended by area youth and those visiting families during summer months. Although programming will continue to look somewhat different than usual because of changes following the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer will still be filled with activities that will keep members safe and engaged.
Clubs will continue to implement a one to 10 employee/Club member ratio while serving a set maximum number of members at each site. They will also continue to enforce additional safety procedures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Individual hot meals and snacks will be served daily.
Registration is on a first come, first served basis. There is currently a waiting list for the Oxford location. The summer fee for both Tupelo locations is $75. The summer fee for the Ripley and New Albany site is $50. The summer fee for the Oxford site is $125. Fees are pro-rated for siblings within the same household.
Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi was recently awarded a $7,000 grant from First Presbyterian Women of Tupelo to support teen member activity fees and transportation fees, with the overall goal of increasing teen participation in the program. National Boys & Girls Club data has shown that the more times a youth attends a local Boys & Girls Club, the greater the impact of the club's programming.
“Making a concerted effort to increase the Teens attendance is one of the best strategies an organization can employ to tangibly increase its impact," said Tonny Oliver, director of operations. "The more the teen attends the Club, the greater the impact on their academic success, character and healthy lifestyle."
A separate teen scholarship application is required and may be accessed by visiting the local Tupelo Clubs. Membership applications may be downloaded at: www.bgcnms.org/join-a-club .
The application, required documentation and summer fee may be returned to local Clubhouses between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
It's the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi's mission to inspire and enable young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. The organization has served north Mississippi since 1996 and reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through Clubhouse locations in New Albany, Oxford, Ripley and Tupelo.