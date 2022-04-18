GREENWOOD • A local tourism leader in the Mississippi Delta is stepping down to take a newspaper job.

Patrick Ervin had been executive director of the Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau less than five months, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported.

His last day on that job was Thursday, according to Andrew McQueen, director of the Leflore County Civic Center and chairman of the convention and visitors bureau board.

Ervin begins work Monday as the editor and publisher of The Enterprise-Tocsin, a weekly newspaper in Indianola owned by Emmerich Newspapers, which also owns the Commonwealth.

Ervin previously worked as a reporter and editor for another Emmerich newspaper, the Delta Democrat-Times in his hometown of Greenville.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus