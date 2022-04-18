Greenwood tourism leader moves to Indianola newspaper job Apr 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREENWOOD • A local tourism leader in the Mississippi Delta is stepping down to take a newspaper job.Patrick Ervin had been executive director of the Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau less than five months, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported.His last day on that job was Thursday, according to Andrew McQueen, director of the Leflore County Civic Center and chairman of the convention and visitors bureau board.Ervin begins work Monday as the editor and publisher of The Enterprise-Tocsin, a weekly newspaper in Indianola owned by Emmerich Newspapers, which also owns the Commonwealth.Ervin previously worked as a reporter and editor for another Emmerich newspaper, the Delta Democrat-Times in his hometown of Greenville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Patrick Ervin Job Tourism Work Publishing Institutes Emmerich Newspapers Bureau Newspaper Visitor Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 59° Clear Tupelo, MS (38804) Today Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: April 18, 2022 @ 7:29 pm Full Forecast Trending Now Man dies following fight at Tupelo bar Amory police make breaking and entering arrest Suspect in fatal beating outside Steele’s Dive held without bond State Auditor’s office hires data analytics firm in ongoing PBM investigation Former Mississippi State point guard Myah Taylor transferring to Ole Miss Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters