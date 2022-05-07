Gumtree Art & Wine Photos by Adam Robison May 7, 2022 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Area residents view Aaron Hequembourg's Mixed Media art work as walk past his booth on Saturday morning during the Gumtree Art & Wine Festival in Tupelo. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Bryce Powell of Tupelo shops for a necklace at Shelby Toole's booth as she attends the Gumtree Art & Wine Festival Saturday morning in downtown Tupelo. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Artist Morgan Fyfe Powell helps Owen Peralta, 4, of Tupelo paint on a large canvas set up at her booth at the Gumtree Art & Wine Festival on Saturday morning in Tupelo. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Melissa Hamrick, of Tupelo, looks over the mixed media art work inside Scott McQueen's booth during the Gumtree Art & Wine Festival Saturday morning in Tupelo. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Area residents fill up Court Street looking at the different vendors set up for the Gumtree Art & Wine Festival Saturday in Tupelo. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 69° Mostly Cloudy Tupelo, MS (38804) Today Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: May 7, 2022 @ 5:05 pm Full Forecast Trending Now Samaritans hold Tupelo burglary suspect until police arrival Tupelo mayor, councilwoman at impasse over Major Thoroughfare appointment Myrtle's Gordon resigns after 25 years CRIME REPORTS: Saturday, May 7, 2022 Three more charged in connection with Alcorn County homicide Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters