TUPELO • The Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi is raising funds in honor of a local nurse who died recently.
The group, which provides patient assistance and supports nursing projects at NMMC, is working with the family of Tyler Jones, a nurse at North Mississippi Medical Center who died suddenly on Sept. 14 at the age of 27, to garner donations in Jones’ memory. The organization is also creating a scholarship in his honor, which will be awarded annually to a graduating senior from Hamilton High School, his alma mater, who is pursuing a career in health care.
Jones’ mother, Sherrie Jones, said they chose The Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi to honor their son’s life and legacy because his love of caring for others.
“We chose this fund because it will provide help for patients who would have been in Tyler’s care, to continue his legacy of showing love to his patients,” Sherrie Jones said.
Jones was an RN and charge nurse on 4 South, and he made a lasting impression on his patients and coworkers.
“I knew he was good at his job, but I didn’t know how many people he made an impact on until now,” Sherrie Jones said. “We have gotten messages and calls from his patients – even people he took care of years ago. They all expressed how much Tyler meant to them and how much they loved him.”
When he was younger, he played bass guitar at his church — First Baptist Church of Aberdeen. He was baptized at 8 years old, and his faith was always important to him. At work, he lived out that faith, often praying with his patients.
“He always put others first,” his mother said. “Once, a patient was discharged and left his dentures behind. Tyler left work after his shift and drove 45 minutes out of his way to return them.”
Another time, she said, an older couple called the nursing unit because they were struggling with a piece of medical equipment they were attempting to use at home. As soon as Jones clocked out for the day, he drove to their house to lend them a hand.
“He got home at 3 a.m. and got up a few hours later to go back to the hospital to work,” Sherrie Jones said. “When there was ice on the roads, he took his coworkers to and from work to help keep them safe. He truly loved the Lord and loved people.”
Tyler Jones loved to hunt and fish, and he loved sharing those passions with those around him.
In addition to his mother, Jones is survived by his father, Benny, and sisters, Amber and Hailee. The scholarship was announced during a memorial service for his co-workers held outside NMMC-Tupelo on Thursday, Sept. 30.
The Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi fuels the mission of North Mississippi Health Services by supporting patient assistance, community outreach and growing the next generation of health care heroes through scholarships. All donations to HCF go to the donor’s intended purpose – never administrative or overhead costs.