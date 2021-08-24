Heat wave brings scorching temperatures to a dozen states Aug 24, 2021 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JACKSON • Cooling centers have opened in Mississippi's capital city as a heat wave scorches temperatures in several states in the South and Midwest.Heat advisories Monday cover parts of 10 states, including Kansas, Missouri and Illinois in the Midwest, according to the National Weather Service.In the South, parts of Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Mississippi were under heat advisories, as were slivers of Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky.In parts of Mississippi, the heat index could reach 115 degrees, forecasters said. The heat index is generally what the temperature will feel like to people.At least two cooling centers were open in Jackson, Mississippi, WAPT-TV reported."I was so happy to hit that air, it wasn't funny," said Linda Nolden, Jackson's community service coordinator, who is managing one of the cooling centers that opened over the weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 90° Sunny Click Here to See Full Forecast Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists Latest Posts Mississippi woman sentenced for embezzling $300K-plus 56 min ago Alabama poison control fields more calls about ivermectin 57 min ago Local News City of Oxford issues mask mandate for people ages 6 and older 1 hr ago Ole Miss After a winding path Smith finds himself in a spot he's wanted to play 3 hrs ago Sec Four Rebels, 1 Bulldog named preseason All-SEC by coaches 4 hrs ago Latest e-Edition Daily Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.