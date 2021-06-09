TUPELO • Heavy rainfall as Thunderstorms moved through the area, Wednesday, caused flash flooding throughout Northeast Mississippi and forced some residents to flee their homes.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis issued a flash flood warning for some Northeast Mississippi counties late Wednesday morning. According to the NWS, Lee, Pontotoc, Union and Lafayette counties were under the warning much of the afternoon and evening.
The NWS said most of north Mississippi had received 4 to 6 inches of rainfall within a 24-hour period.
Areas near Holly Springs and Potts Camp received 6 to 8 inches of rain overnight, Tuesday, according to data from the NWS. Data also showed Tupelo receiving nearly 6 inches of rainfall, as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
In Lee County, several houses were flooded in a subdivision on Willow Creek in Saltillo. Emergency crews with the Tupelo Fire Department were out rescuing area residents by boat because of rising waters.
“Nearly every river in north Mississippi is now flooding and is still rising,” the NWS said in a Wednesday morning update. “The biggest concern will be prolific flash flooding, river flooding, and potential road washouts and property damage.”
In Lafayette County, Oxford officials said the city received more 8 inches of rainfall over a 36-hour timeframe and more than 2.5 inches of rain early Wednesday morning.
Several city streets and county roads were either partially flooded or completely washed out, forcing emergency officials to close those roads to travelers.
Early Wednesday afternoon, the Lafayette County Fire Department urged residents living in the Gumtree subdivision near County Road 102 and Tara Estates in Oxford to evacuate their homes because of a potential levee break at the Lake Tara Damn.
“The Lake Tara Dam has not breached at this time,” Lafayette County EMA director Steve Quarles said in a statement online. “A sinkhole is forming on the levee. Local fire officials are pumping the water to relieve pressure off of the levee.”
Emergency personnel spent the afternoon pumping the lake to help ease the risk. As of late Wednesday afternoon, the levee was still holding.
The NWS has warned more rain is in the forecast for today and that flooding is still a significant threat.
“Additional heavy rainfall could cause significant flooding across areas that have already been hit hard,” the NWS said on Wednesday.