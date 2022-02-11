TUPELO • Dr. Ira Lindsay Kinard-Jones of Houston was literally born into the Itawamba Community College.
Her other, Audrey, was an ICC educator at the time Kindard-Jones came into the world. She spent her childhood around the community college. At the age of 4, Kinard-Jones took her first official steps onto the ICC-Tupelo Campus and into the Child Development Center, where she was a student. Following her high school years at Houston, Kinard-Jones enrolled at ICC, where she graduated in 2004.
Four years later, she was employed as a career education instructor in mathematics at the Tupelo Campus.
“I completed a degree in mathematics education,” Kinard-Jones said. “I wanted to become a teacher with the first postsecondary institution that impacted my life … the love of my alma mater.”
She earned additional degrees including the bachelor’s and master’s from the University of Mississippi and the doctorate from Mississippi State University. While she was enrolled in graduate school at Ole Miss, she served as a mathematics instructor at Lafayette High School.
Since 2010. she has been a member of the academic faculty as a mathematics instructor and spends her days teaching algebra and statistics in the Purvis Center, which also houses ICC’s Child Development Center, where she began her journey. Most mornings, she teaches, and most afternoons, she advises and assists students. Kinard-Jones is also an adviser for the Beta Tau Sigma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at the Tupelo Campus.
Since she has been a member of the faculty, Kinard-Jones has received the Phi Theta Kappa Horizon Adviser Award (2017-18), and she participated in ICC’s prestigious Leadership Development Institute (2018-19).
A compassionate educator devoted to challenging the minds of her students, Kinard-Jones says that “learning is power only when it is turned on."
"It is my philosophy to turn the light of learning on in each individual learner and support the trajectory for each learner’s career success," she said.
She admits that “turning on that light” isn’t always possible.
“Failure to reach an individual learner is one of the most negative aspects of teaching," she said.
Although her first career choice was biomedical engineering, Kinard-Jones has taken the advice she would give to those considering a job or career similar to hers. “
You must love teaching students, love teaching math and love teaching concepts and precepts one step at a time," she said. "Mistakes will be made (with the students and with instructors), and that’s okay … correct, revamp and move forward to complete the task at hand.”
Of all her accomplishments, Kinard-Jones said that earning her doctorate degree in December 2018 has given her the most satisfaction. She began her Ph.D. program in August 2009, but was delayed in her pursuit by the kinds of challenges life throws at everyone. Among them were personal health, death of a grandmother, engagement and marriage.
Kinard-Jones’ doesn’t spend every minute involved in mathematics. She enjoys playing the piano, shopping, traveling and spending time with her family, which includes in addition to her mother, her husband, Natdrick, and her two-year-old son, Kai Williams Kinard Jones.
She is a member, pianist and choir director for St. Matthew Baptist Church, and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Mathematical Association of America and the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics.
Although it’s difficult for a young mother such as Kinard-Jones to balance work and home responsibilities, she credits her “great support system (God, husband parents, all of her ICC family and brother – Irijah, who is WIOA Youth Career Coach at the Belden Center).
Only time will tell if Kinard-Jones will continue the same journey at ICC as her mother, who retired after 36 years. Maybe she will teach mathematics that she loves. Or maybe she will be a community college administrator, the only other occupation that would interest her.
In the meantime, she has set a personal goal to reveal/discover hidden talents and abilities in each individual student. That’s what makes her unique.