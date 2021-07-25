Dear Readers: Did you know? There are beds fit for a king, and beds that are even bigger than a king! Let’s look at the full measure.
A king-size mattress is 76 inches by 80 inches.
The Wyoming king is 7 feet by 7 feet, and the Alaskan king mattress is a whopping 9 feet by 9 feet. These larger-size mattresses are good for folks who are taller; anybody over 6 feet 5 inches will appreciate the extra room.
These mattresses can be hard to come by; you may have to have yours special ordered. And the sheets and bedding? Same story.
Along with all of that, you will pay more for these large-size beds. Do an online search, or call a trusted retailer. – Heloise
Dear Heloise: My family likes stuffed bell peppers, but my kids can’t eat an entire pepper with all the filling. For them, I cut the pepper in half lengthwise, lay it down and then put the filling in. It’s a smaller but still delicious portion. – Robin G. in California
Dear Heloise: This morning I found a large roach in my kitchen. I was told that where you see one there are many others hiding somewhere close by. I pride myself on having a clean house, and having roaches just won’t do! How do I kill these creatures without harming my dog? – Cindy S., Honolulu, Hawaii
CINDY, mix equal parts of boric acid and flour or cornmeal, and some sugar. You can place it in a plastic lid or on paper plate, and put the mixture where roaches hide, which is usually dark places. Roaches will walk through it and then ingest it when they groom their legs and feelers. Be sure there is no food on the counters or dirty dishes in the sink. – Heloise.