Chicken idea
Dear Heloise: The special roasting pans for chicken that hold the chicken upright are a bit expensive. Instead, I use a simple fluted cake pan. I use a cooking spray inside the pan then set the chicken upright in the pan with the open center piece inside the chicken to hold it up. The juices collect in the ring and the chicken roasts evenly and is very tender — Rosemary W., Grimes, Iowa
Quick appetizer
Dear Heloise: So many times I find I need a quick appetizer when company drops by. I always have cream cheese on hand, and what I do is crush some nuts very fine and press the cream cheese into these chopped nuts. Then I take a flavored oil and lightly drizzle some over the cream cheese/nut combination. Serve with crackers; it makes a quick treat for guests. — Gloria Y., Hooper, Utah
Potato salad secret
Dear Heloise: My neighbor, who is an outstanding cook, taught me a little secret when making potato salad. After dicing the potatoes into cubes and cooking them, she ran them under cold water to cool them off. After that she squeezed lemon juice over the potatoes, not a lot, but just enough to add some flavor. She made the best potato salad I've ever eaten. Lots of flavor! — Mary Jane J., Maui, Hawaii