Child abuse prevention month
Dear Readers: According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services (www.HHS.gov), April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Child abuse is defined, in part, as the physical, emotional and/or sexual mistreatment of a child by someone who has trust or power over the child.
Kids are our future, and we need to ensure they are raised and cared for in a safe, secure and, yes, disciplined but loving manner. Children for sure need guidance, rules and boundaries.
But if you get frustrated and to the end of your rope, hang on. There are solutions for you. Take a deep breath and reach out to a friend. Or call 211 or 311 for a referral to an agency that can help. Talk to your doctor.
Raising and caring for a child is difficult; no one is saying it's easy. Kids don't come with instruction manuals. But you, as the adult, have been assigned to look after the care and well-being of a youngster; it's critical you get help if and when you need it. — Heloise
Tech talk Tuesday
Dear Readers: Last week we defined what an electric funds transfer (EFT) is. Now let's define Regulation E. Reg E establishes your rights as a consumer when it comes to these transfers.
Do your part as a customer. Review your bank statement with an eye on debit card purchases. Notice a discrepancy? Call your financial institution ASAP. They must do the research. Come to the phone prepared with the type, dollar amount and date of the transaction you are disputing.
The financial institution must resolve the dispute within 45 days. There's more to Reg E than we can cover here. Ask your financial institution's manager for help, and read all disclosures that come with your debit card. — Heloise
On time, all the time
Dear Heloise: When I'm meeting someone — a friend at her home, for example — I ALWAYS give her an estimated window for my arrival (15-20 minutes), and I stick to it. If I'm late, I call her. — Danielle M. in Louisiana