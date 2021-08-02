Today’s Birthday (08/02/21). Raise your partnership to the next level this year. Consistent, coordinated actions strengthen and enrich your collaboration. A fun summer with friends, teams and community reveals a different autumn career path. Winter romance and family delight motivate a springtime professional flowering. Engage with and explore shared passions.
Aries (March 21-April 19) - Today is an 8 – Don’t launch a creative project yet. Make sure that preparations are complete. Reinforce foundational structures and strengthen the presentation. Discipline and experience make the difference.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) – Today is an 8 – Complete preparations before submitting. Tie up loose ends. Wait to see what develops. Don’t get rushed into anything. Don’t splurge on a whim. Consider consequences.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) – Today is a 9 – Energy surges are predicted. Focus on personal matters. Ignore old worries and fears. Follow rules carefully, and work behind the scenes. Nurture yourself.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) – Today is a 6 – Finish work privately. Avoid distractions and wait to launch. Make sure the basics are handled first. Reflect on what’s past and ahead. Revise plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) – Today is a 7 – Don’t push your team to take action before ready. Gain strength from the past. Listen to elders and experienced experts. Reinforce basic structures.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) – Today is an 8 – Strengthen basic elements of your professional projects. Don’t share unfinished work. Passions and tempers could run hot. Get privately productive. Look before leaping.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) – Today is a 7 – Monitor conditions closely before traveling. Pause and reflect on what you’re learning. Do the homework to strengthen foundational elements of your educational exploration.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) – Today is an 8 – Coordinate shared finances. Avoid risk, controversy or arguments. Make plans for later implementation. Stay objective. Make inquiries rather than purchases. Do the research first.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) – Today is a 7 – Stay patient with your partner, even when tempers heat up. Try gentle pressure rather than force. Practice careful finesse. Let people know what you need.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) – Today is a 7 – Practice and stretch. Don’t push beyond your capacities or risk accidents. Reinforce the basics. Take extra care of your physical well-being. Eat and rest well.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) – Today is a 7 – Relax and have fun. Avoid traffic, controversy or hassle. Friends help you make an interesting connection. Let romance develop at its own pace.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) – Today is an 8 – Clean any messes at home. Domestic beautification provides satisfying results. Create a tranquil sanctuary for yourself and family to recharge. Nurture your garden.
