Hotel Tupelo Concert Photos by Adam Robison May 27, 2022

Scott Reed plays with his band, Two Drink Minimum, on Thursday night at the Hotel Tupelo. The event was the boutique hotel's first live music event since it opened in downtown Tupelo in February. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Tupelo residents fill the restaurant and bar area of Hotel Tupelo as Two Drink Minimum plays on Thursday night. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL