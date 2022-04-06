HOUSTON • Houston officials have voted in favor of changing the city’s rules to permit the sale of alcohol on Sunday.
Although conversations about whether to allow the sale of beer and light wine on Sunday has been ongoing for the past few months, city officials finally voted 3-1 on Tuesday night to move forward with the next step in amending the ordinance.
Ward 2 Alderlady Shenia K. Jones was the lone vote against amending the ordinance. Ward 1 Alderman John Fred Lancaster recused himself during voting after citing a conflict of interest.
The issue, which was brought before the board by Jonathan McDaniel in December 2021, and failed to move forward during the February 2022 meeting. McDaniel brought the issue forward again on Tuesday.
“We believe this is a huge step towards more economic development, city-wide revenue increases and an increase in jobs throughout Houston,” he told city officials. “To continue to grow our city, we must think of new and inventive ways to bring consumers into our city, Sunday sales are part of that.”
McDaniel told the board the city was losing revenue to their neighbors by disallowing alcohol sales on Sunday.
But not everyone in attendance on Tuesday night agreed. Several members of the crowd voiced their opposition to the proposal.
“I see the destruction (alcohol) brings,” said Randy Rinehart, pastor of Parkway Baptist Church. “I see the problems it causes. I am against anything that increases the sale and consumption of alcohol in the city of Houston.”
Ward 4 Alderlady Willie McKinney made a motion to move forward with the process of amending the of ordinance to allow for the sale of beer and light wine on Sundays at convenience stores, grocery stores and restaurants.
Ward 3 Alderman Matt Callahan seconded the motion.
The next step involves advertising the potential change of an ordinance and then holding a public hearing. Following that, the board may choose to either approve or reject the amendment at the next regularly scheduled meeting.