Jenny Bowers of Tupelo, English instructor and Phi Theta Kappa adviser, has been selected as Itawamba Community College’s William Winter Scholar for 2022.
She will be among statewide recipients honored during opening and closing ceremonies at the 33rd Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration, Feb. 24-26.
Bowers joined the ICC faculty in 2002 as an adjunct instructor and became full-time in 2011. Also, she has served as Writing Center consultant and director.
She earned both the bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mississippi State University. Her awards and honors include National Merit Finalist and for Phi Theta Kappa, Five-Star Adviser, Bennie Warren Outstanding Adviser for the MS/LA Region (two years) and the Horizon Award for New Advisers.
Bowers is a member of Sigma Tau Delta, National English Honorary; Delta Kappa Gamma, Organization of Women Educators; and Regional Advisory Board for the MS/LA Region of PTK. She is also a scorer for AP Language Exams. She served as a presenter at the Transitioning to College Writing Conference at the University of Mississippi in 2016.
Bowers and her husband, Michael, have two children.
The Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration is one of the state’s most significant annual conferences devoted to literature, history, film and culture. It is sponsored by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, Mississippi Humanities Council and Copiah-Lincoln Community College and supported by the city of Natchez, Adams County Board of Supervisors, the Natchez Convention and Promotion Commission and National Park Service. This year’s theme is “A Tapestry of American Life.”