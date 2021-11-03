Dr. Ashley Craig Lancaster of Tupelo has received a grant from the William-Flora Hewlett Foundation from the University of Mississippi to fund the integration of Open Educational Resources into her American Literature I course at Itawamba Community College.
The award will enable Lancaster to replace her copyrighted course material with that which is openly-licensed, which means that the teaching, learning and research resources can be accessed easily and for free. The openly-licensed material allows for full use, reuse, adaptation and resharing by learners and educators. The free materials that are openly-licensed that Lancaster finds valuable and useful will be acceptable, according to guidelines of the grant.
According to Lancaster’s notification letter, the OER projects often save students money and increase engagement and learning. “The committee sees great promise in your proposal, and we look forward to supporting your development efforts.”
“ICC is dedicated to helping its students succeed in class, so I’m trying to do my part by making classes more affordable while still maintaining high-quality instruction,” Lancaster said.
Lancaster has published academic articles in the “Journal of Dracula Studies,” “Midwest Quarterly” and “Southern Literary Journal.” Her book, “The Angelic Mother and the Predatory Seductress: Poor White Women in Southern Literature of the Great Depression,” was published by Louisiana State University Press in 2012. She recently published her first poem, “Just Be,” in a collection of poems titled “The Fleeting Visitor.” While an instructor at ICC since 2008, Lancaster has been named Humanities Teacher of the Year, Lamplighter honoree, Meritorious Achievement Award winner and William Winter Scholar. She is a graduate of the Itawamba Community College Leadership Development Institute. In 2015, Lancaster received the Evelyn Webb Award for Service to the Two-Year College Association of Mississippi. She earned the bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and both the master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Mississippi. She has two sons.