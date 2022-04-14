AMORY • Physically, 11 weeks spent at Mississippi Delta Community College Law Enforcement Academy was grueling for Monroe County road deputy Kasi Gwin; mentally, the experience was even harder.
Gwin's 9-year-old son lost his father the day before she left for the academy, cutting her off from her child at a time when he needed her the most.
“When your son goes through something like that and looks at you and says, ‘Mama, you’ve got to go because you’ve got to be the police…’ The boots I wore there had my son’s name written in my left boot and my daughter’s name written in my right boot because they’re the reason I got up and put my boots on the ground every day there,” said Gwin, the first recipient of the M17 Scholarship created to honor the legacy of former Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy Dylan Pickle.
Pickle lost his life as the result of an accident at a safety checkpoint in Hamilton in July 2020, a few months before Gwin started a position as a jailer at the Monroe County Detention Center.
“I had an instructor ask me on day one, ‘Do you think you’re going to stay?’ I told him, ‘I don’t have a choice but to stay,'" she said. "It’s not just because of my kids, but I have everyone here counting on me ... I couldn’t let the department down. I couldn’t let my kids down."
Gwin’s father, who has served more than 30 years in law enforcement including positions in Pike and Lee counties and as Shannon’s police chief, inspired her career ambitions in the field.
“I knew when I came in that I wanted to go on patrol," she said. "I told the sheriff and people I interviewed with that’s what I wanted to do."
She said her jailer experience educated her about laws and built skills in how to deal with people.
“You learn people, and it’s better to learn how to control somebody in a controlled environment first before you’re out on the road," she said.
She said the academy gave her a different outlook after graduating.
“Sometimes people graduate and have the attitude that, ‘I graduated. I’m finished. I can be the police now,’" said Sheriff Kevin Crook. "The real truth is, ‘I passed the minimum standard of what it takes to move forward.'"
Gwin said no matter how many laws someone knows, it takes real life experience to master the job.
“That’s when your learning starts," she said. "When you get in that patrol unit and drive off, that’s where your learning starts."
Crook said as Gwin progresses and he sees what areas her heart is in most, the department will build on those levels of training.
“I think the Lord puts all this together and puts things on people’s hearts they want to do, and it’s our job to help make sure we allow that to happen,” he said, adding she’ll receive in-house training through the MCSO.
Gwin said before going to the academy, she received in-house training, which helped put her ahead of some other people in her class.