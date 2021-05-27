HOUSTON • Law enforcement officials are searching for a man who escaped from Chickasaw County Correctional Facility early Thursday morning and who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.
On Thursday, Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers confirmed Marcques Antonio Boyd-Clinton, 20, escaped from the jail around 1 a.m. that morning. According to Meyers, jailers were conducting their periodic head count when Clinton overpowered a guard and escaped.
The guard was not injured in the incident.
Clinton was arrested earlier this month for multiple home invasions in Chickasaw, Pontotoc and Oktibbeha Counties.
“Right now we are running down all leads, but right now we really don't know (if he is still in the area),” said Meyers Thursday afternoon. “We are just putting out there that based on his history and the seriousness of the charges that we do consider him armed and dangerous.”
He said that the department has been conducting search efforts nonstop since the time of the escape.
“We did a complete lock-down around the city this morning until daylight, and now we are running down leads and checking all avenues that we get calls on.”
Meyers is urging the public to be observant and if they happen to see or even think they see the fugitive, not to approach, but call 911 or the Sheriff's Department, which can be reached at (662) 456-2339. Crime Stoppers is also accepting tips, their number is 1-800-773-8477.
Clinton is described as a Black male who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds.