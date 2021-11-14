"James Creek is the only portion of our county where manufacturing of any kind is carried on extensively. There, the hills are dotted everywhere with jug factories. And the amount of wares turned out annually and the money brought into the county by its sale is truly astonishing."
– Fulton Reporter, May 17, 1888
TREMONT – Sherry Booth Bennett, author of "The Jug Shop District of Itawamba County," knows a thing or two about old pottery.
A lifelong resident of Tremont and avid pottery collector, Bennett is the sixth generation of her family to live in the Jug Shop District, which covers much of the southeastern portion of the county. Pieces produced by well-known local potters of bygone days can be found displayed in just about every corner of her home.
Bennett has discovered many kiln site remnants, quite literally, in her yard. But it’s not uncommon to find her traipsing through thickets and once-trodden pathways with her husband, Mike, and their grandchildren, Pearson and Braxton.
“Sometimes you can find broken pieces just lying on top of the ground,” she said. “There were over 25 potteries and 90 potters in the Jug Shop District in a span of over 100 years, the 1850s to 1950s. And those are just the ones we know about.”
When Bennett is not scouring the hillsides, she keeps a keen eye on antique shops, estate sales and flea markets. She has self-diagnosed her obsession as “pottery fever.” It’s a condition that she shares with her Monroe County friends and fellow collectors, Arlon and Quida Cox.
“We met Sherry for the first time in 2017 when we took some of our pieces to display at the Gaither House,” Arlon Cox said. “She was like a bird dog when she walked in the room, and we’ve been friends ever since. She blames me for having to write the book.”
Bennett’s 380-page book, which can be purshased at Porch Swing Pickings in Fulton and S&W Pharmacy and Country Antiques in Amory, is a literary treasure of the history behind the county’s once-dominant moneymaker of crocks, storage jars and jugs. She leaves no page unturned, nor any creek bank untouched when it comes to her research. From the families who first fired the kilns, to the refuse sites where remnants lay, she links a hundred years of the age-old art of pottery making to Itawamba County and beyond.
Sideline to farming
In her research, Bennett says there’s little evidence to be found concerning pottery as an “occupation” in Itawamba County. She’s dug through censuses dating back some 160 years.
“Since farming was an essential activity in the early days of the Jug Shop District, the potters usually only practiced the pottery trade as a side occupation,” she says in her book.
Although around 95% of the old-time potters are listed as farmers, Bennett links them to the trade through their wares, family photos, and documents she has pictured in the book.
Names like Kennedy, Davis, Dickinson, Sanders and Suggs are a few who still have ties to Itawamba and Monroe County families, including Bennett herself. One of her most prized pieces is a blue and white storage jar she found in the barn on her property.
“I just love it,” she said. “It’s different and its design is so intricate. I’ve often wondered if it was made for someone special, maybe for a special occasion.”
Bennett lists the areas significantly populated with potters as the James Creek Academy/Whitney area, Hopewell, Pate, and Stateline Road areas, and the Turon, Smithville and Amory areas.
Migrating from Northeastern states in the mid-1800s, settlers built homes and family businesses. The finely hewed skills of the potters who covered the hillsides supported numerous families and contributed significantly to the county’s coffer.
Throughout the book, Bennett shares interesting tidbits concerning the once-thriving business district, such as why many of the pieces found today are not signed.
“The fact that so many of the earlier potters did not sign their ware reflects how hardworking they were,” she wrote. “They were trying to make a living; they simply did not have time to stop and sign a piece of pottery.”
The pieces that potters were producing were for utilitarian purposes – they needed them to store their food. As the area became more populated, more people needed their products.
“The Jug Shop District played a critical role in supplying jobs to the rural economy of Itawamba County,” Bennett said. “The pottery made here was some of the earliest surviving 'art' of the county.”
Unique in its own right
Bennett sites A.F. Crider’s reference to what he called the Tuscaloosa Formation in his 1906 publication as clay that ran through Itawamba County and its neighboring counties of Tishomingo, Monroe, Lowndes, Prentiss and Alcorn. The clay held a large amount of very plastic gray and often pink clays with a high degree of plasticity. It was valuable for the making of stoneware.
Numerous glazes, glazing processes, and the trends in which pieces were produced are covered in Bennett’s book.
Salt-glazing, an arduous task in which the potter stood in front of a fiery 2400-degree Fahrenheit kiln and tossed salt onto his pottery, is one that Bennett says possibly dates back to pre-Civil War styles.
“Salt-glazed pottery was considered to be very water-tight or impermeable to liquids,” she writes. “It was probably one of the first glazes used in the district.”
Alkaline glaze, slip glaze, and bristol glaze are also among the popular glazes used by artisans.
In addition to products used for household needs, potters turned out flower pots, tobacco pipes and even dominoes.
In fact, Mike Bennett found a pottery treasure long before he married his pottery-addicted wife. As a young boy searching for arrowheads, he came across a domino and tossed it in his box of chiseled rocks.
When the Bennetts were sharing Mike Bennett's arrowhead collection with the Coxes, Arlon – who collects as well – was astounded by the find.
“That’s pottery. And it’s salt-glazed!” he told the couple.
Both Sherry Bennett and the Coxes waited patiently as it took Mike Bennett a few days to recall where he found the treasured piece as a child, but he finally remembered the site near his boyhood home on Horns Crossing Road south of Tremont.
The feverish friends quickly excavated the site and found salt-glazed shards.
“Mr. Arlon was amazed,” Bennett said. “Salt-glazed pottery had actually been found in Itawamba County. What a find!”
If Bennett’s book doesn’t cover a pottery process, piece, or person connected to the industry that once thrived in Northeast Mississippi, it’s simply because she hadn’t discovered it yet. From butter churns to whiskey jugs, it’s in there.
Also included is her list of “Thank yous.” At the top is her family, and of course, Quida Cox, whose collection she says inspired the book.
“Many people have helped me along the way in this journey,” she said. “Several pottery families have given me access to their photographs, their stories, their pottery collections and their time.”
Along with Bennett’s research, readers will find photograph after photograph of rare pieces and documents, maps and GPS coordinates that pinpoint exact sites, and possibly a family connection or two. She self-published her work, which only confirms her love for the age-old art and the history of the area in which she lives.
“The book is exceptional,” Arlon Cox said. “Not just to collectors like us, but to the history of this area. Without it, much of this information would be lost forever."