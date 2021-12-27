Jackie Clayton, Interim Police Chief of the Tupelo Police Department, visits with friends during his retirement ceremony on Dec. 27, 2021, at the police department in Tupelo. Clayton will retire at the end of the year after more than 42 years in law enforcement. He will be seceded by FBI agent John Quaka as the department's top cop.
Jackie Clayton, Interim Police Chief of the Tupelo Police Department, is presented a plaque by Captain Chuck McDougald in recognition of his four decades of duty with the Tupelo Police Department during a retirement ceremony in his honor on Dec. 27, 2021, in Tupelo.
Karen Clayton laughs as her husband, Jackie Clayton, grins while friends and coworkers share stories about his 42 years on the force during a retirement reception in his honor on Dec. 27, 2021, in Tupelo.
