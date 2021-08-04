Jackson leaders approve $120,000 to help the city's zoo Aug 4, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JACKSON • The city council in Jackson has approved more than $120,000 for the Jackson Zoo to help the facility maintain its license to operate.The money will pay for ongoing expenses such as feeding and caring for the animals, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.Management company ZoOceanarium ended negotiations with the mayor's office earlier this year, WAPT-TV reported. The city's Parks and Recreation Department now manages the zoo.The money will go to pay outstanding bills and other costs which have to be paid before the zoo undergoes a review by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Lumumba said.Some of the money will also pay for the cost of reclassifying zoo employees as city workers, the mayor said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Money Chokwe Antar Lumumba Zoo Jackson Commerce Economics Cost Expense Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 86° Fair Click Here to See Full Forecast Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists Latest Posts Education Mississippi State University to require masks when fall semester starts 35 min ago Education 'We're going to thrive this year': Tupelo Schools welcomes students back 45 min ago Prep Rally podcast #241: Football, volleyball seasons coming soon — 8/4/21 1 hr ago Columnists JOHN MICEK: Could the Golden Rule sway some vaccine skeptics? 1 hr ago Columnists TOM PURCELL: America needs a beach vacation 1 hr ago Latest e-Edition Daily Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.