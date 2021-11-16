The Tupelo Kiwanis Club welcomed Ole Miss Women’s Golf Head Coach Kory Henkes, center, as its Nov. 5 guest speaker. Henkes guided Ole Miss to the 2021 National Championship, as well as being named the 2021 WGCA National Coach of the Year. She spoke on the team’s experiences on the way to the title, building a program, recruiting, and fielded many questions from the members. Also pictured are President Lindsey Leake and board member William Bronson.
The Tupelo Kiwanis Club recently welcomed Rob Hairston, Director of Projects for the Community Development Foundation (CDF), as a guest speaker. Hairston spoke about the Tupelo Young Professionals and told the club about the emphasis put on talent attraction, talent retention, and quality of life for young professionals coming to Tupelo. Also pictured is Kiwanis Club President Lindsey Leake.
COURTESY
