NEW ALBANY • A veteran craftsman and fisherman will demonstrate the art of fly tying lures for fishing and discuss the art of fly fishing this weekend at the Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany.
New Albany native Doyle Caviness will showcase his years of expertise in fly fishing this Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m until noon. The event is open to the public, and entry is free.
Caviness has been fly fishing for years. He’s been creating flies to use as bait since the 1980s, when he was given a fly tying kit for Christmas.
These days, Caviness uses his handmade flies to catch bass, bream and trout.
“I make floaters — a foam spider that works good for me,” he said. “I also use a type of fly that is like a minnow — a streamer.”
This latter fly he referred to as “crappie candy.”
Caviness said that early in his fly tying days, he made a lot of varieties, but he has learned what the fish in his special fishing holes will bite. He has created a fly especially for bream fishing that he has named the “breaminator”.
“I came up with that myself,” he said.
Caviness goes to the Little Red River and the White River in Arkansas to fly fish for trout and fishes locally for bream, crappie and bass.
“It’s amazing how small some of those trout flies can be,” he said. “You can catch a big fish on a fly that is a small as the tip of your finger.”
Tying flies is a heritage craft that dates back many centuries. The work of tying flies is intricate and uses art and balance and natural materials to replicate the look and movement of real insects. Silk threads, wool threads, fur, feathers and more make up the palate of the fly tying craftsman.
Some historians say that the origins of fly tying date to the first or second century in Macedonia, where brown-trout anglers attached feathers to their hooks to imitate the insect life in the streams.
Other historians believe Chinese fishermen were the first to use artificial flies, with a mind to catching more fish.
The first known fly design featured the feather of a kingfisher, which functioned as hook-style bait. This fly dates back to several thousand years before Christ.
Later, in the 13th century, a fishing expert showed specific fly ties for every month of the year, each one different and resembling specific insects.
The museum is located at 114 Cleveland Street, New Albany. For more information, call the museum at 662-538-0014.