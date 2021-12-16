Letters to Santa

Mrs. Neely Robertson and Mrs. Donna Stacy’s Kindergarten Class
New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
We have been very good this year. Here are some things we would like for Christmas.
Oliver- Hoverboard, Nintendo Switch, Skateboard
Priscilla- gray and black dog, iphone 12 max, new ipad
Alexa- bike, Barbie house, remote control car
Kylan- Xbox, puppy, Odell Beckham jersey
Valeria- money, Barbie, ipad
Liam- Captain America shield, Must have snacks hoodie, toy chainsaw
Bryson- fishing pole, volleyball net and volleyball, dirt bike
Devonte- boat for the bathtub, red robot, phone
Preston- rocket, bowling ball, acorn toy
Bentley- police necklace, PS5, Army costume
Ja’Corian- skateboard, hoverboard, iphone
Karen- Squishy, princess tent, scooter
Emily- hamster, slime, Barbie car
Malena- JoJo Siwa doll, JoJo clothes, new cup with cup holder
Carleah- rainbow unicorn that flies, puppy, skateboard
Ava- toy spider, magnets, baby doll
Payton- butterfly pillow, zig zag blanket, ladybug house
Amaree- play kitchen, toy cat, toy boat
Thank you Santa!
Love, Mrs. Neely Robertson & Mrs. Donna Stacy’s Kindergarten class
Mrs. Glenn’s 1st Graders
Saltillo Primary
Dear Santa,
I want baby pups. I want a lot of Barbie dolls. I really want an O.M.G Barbie doll.
Love,
Addie Bailey
Dear Santa,
I need socks and clothes and pens. I want a Barbie house and a phone and a L.O.L Barbie doll and a toy kangaroo and a bell castle and a new tablet and watch.
Love,
Amelia Bailey
Dear Santa,
I need a new stegosaurus because the leg broke off. I want a JW lego set. Thank you for bringing toys for everybody.
Love,
Jones Bailey
Dear Santa,
I need new socks. I want a new ornament because my brother broke mine. I want a godzilla. I want a Jurassic World t-rex.
Love,
Thatcher Bowling
Dear Santa,
I Thank you for bringing presents for the world. I want a PS5 for Christmas.
Love,
Arlo Cotton
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want some Toy Story toys and a bike. Thank you for visiting.
Love,
Issac Saal
Dear Santa,
I want a PS4 controller and a lego shelter, an elf, grinch, and lots of candy.
Love,
Wesley Glidewell
Dear Santa,
I want an iPod and a gun that goes very far. I want a big knife and an elf and a Grinch. Love you Santa!
Love,
Josh Kyle
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a picture frame of my family and an iPhone 13, stuffed animals, and a new apple watch?
Love,
Carli McCarter
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I need an airpod pro, scrunchies, and bath bombs. I want a slime licker, jelly fruits, all kinds of fidgets and candy, a gingerbread house, a polly pocket, some foam clay, sweet fluff, a slime masher, soccer ball set, a horse, a dog, girl rabbit, some toys, art set, and a squishmallow. Thank you for everything. Have a Jolly Jolly Christmas!
Love,
Lucy McMillan
Dear Santa,
I want an iPhone 13 and a 30 out 6 and a 12 gauge shotgun. Thank You Santa.
Love,
Jase Moore
Dear Santa,
I need a new chair. I want a Nano Flash. Thanks for giving!
Love,
Zac Moss
Dear Santa,
I want an iPhone, a laptop, a puppy, an American doll, and new clothes.
Love,
Koreri Parker
Dear Santa,
I need scrunchies, bath bombs, bows, and pajamas. I really want makeup, a bike, doll, nail polish, phone case, fidget pack, a squishmallow, and lots of candy. Thank you for bringing joy. Thank you for being kind.
Love,
Shelby Riddle
Dear Santa,
I need some new books. I need some new toothpaste. I want new dolls, fidgets, and slime. I want a new house. Thank you for visiting me. I need some new stockings and I need some new L.O.L dolls.
Love,
Aubrey Sharp
Dear Santa,
I want an iPhone 13, new dog cage for my dog, and a lot of dog toys.
Love,
Raelynn Wade
Dear Santa,
I want a football, a puppy, and a remote control bus.
Love,
Hayden Washington
Dear Santa,
I want a new dirt bike and a new PS5. I really want a new bike and bath bombs. I want new pajama pants.
Love,
Jaylah Scales
Dear Santa,
I need new clothes and fluffy socks. I want a purple phone case and makeup liner too. I want a lot of makeup. Thank you for bringing love and joy.
Love,
Leia Victoria Perkins
School Unknown
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Kam. I want an xbox and a 4-wheeler. I love you Santa. I have been good. Am I on your good or bad list? I want 2 bunk beds.
Love,
Kam
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Callan. I am 6 years old. I have been good. I live in Tupelo. My elf has been watching. I want a remote control drone.
Love,
Callan
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Madhav. I want a drone for Christmas. Our elf has been watching. I know you've been watching me Santa, but I’m so proud of your elves and I’ll remember a snack for you to eat, but I still did not make a Christmas list and I live in Tupelo.
Love,
Madhav
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Lori. I am 7 years old. I have been good. I live in Tupelo. My elf has been watching. I want a tablet.
Love,
Lori
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Elijah. I am 6 years old. I have been good. I want a PS5, 4-wheeler, iPhone 13 Pro, xbox, tv, and bunk bed.
Love,
Elijah
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Hannah. I am 6 years old. I want a unicorn for Christmas.
Love,
Hannah
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Ethan. I am 7 years old. What I want for Christmas is a Nintendo switch. I am still working on my Christmas trees Santa. My elf has been watching.
Love,
Ethan
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is CJ. I am 7 years old. I have been good. I live in Mississippi. My elf has been watching. I want to get a iPhone 13.
Love,
CJ
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Dallas. I am 7 years old. I have been good. My elf has been watching. I want a nerf gun and a hoverboard for Christmas. I also want a Transformer toy.
Love,
Dallas
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Dyllon. I am 6 years old. I want an xbox. I have been good. I live in Mississippi. My elf has been watching.
Love,
Dyllon
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Madylan. I am 7 years old. I have been good. I live in Tupelo. I want an iPhone 11, an iPad, and fidgets. I want GTA, a watch, motorcycle, and I want a pet.
Love,
Madylan
Dear Santa Claus,
I have been good. I am six years old. I live in Mississippi. I want a phone, fidget, Among Us, Apple pen, iPad, and a pink motorcycle.
Love,
Char’Liyah
Dear Santa Claus,
I am 6 years old. I have been good. I live in Tupelo. My elf has been watching. I want Among us.
Love,
Harper
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Caiden. I am 6 years old. I have been good. I live in Tupelo. My elf is watching. I want a Among Us toy.
Love,
Caiden
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Aidan. I have been good. I want a nerf gun.
Love,
Aidan
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Jamarion. I am 6 years old. I have been good. I live in Tupelo. A 4-wheeler is what I want.
Love,
Jamarion
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Cooper. I am 6 years old. I have been good. I live in Tupelo. My elf has been watching. Did you put it there? I want a Among Us character with a remote control.
Love,
Cooper
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Lilly. I am 7 years old. I live in Fulton. I want a Scribble Scrubbie Pet and Shopkins toy hamsters for Christmas.
Love,
Lilly
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Marleigh. I am 7 years old. I live in Tupelo. I have been good. I want Among Us characters. I also want an iPhone and Apple pen. Please bring me a Barbie too.
Love,
Marleigh
Santa Letters from West Amory Elementary
2nd Grade
Mrs. Jones’ class:
Dear Santa,
Hello, how are you? I have been a very good girl this year. Please bring me rescue animals Barbie set, a Barbie house, and pajamas please. I love you. Good day.
Caisynn Copes
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like a rescue animal Barbie set, baby doll, Barbie, and a playstation.
Adelyn Pate
Dear Santa,
I want a bike, a baby doll, a Barbie doll, a hoverboard, and a Barbie set. I have been good and I want a pair of pajamas.
Cholee Bradley
Dear Santa,
Please bring me an xbox, a hoverboard, and a playstation. Also, I want 100 dollars. Bye Santa.
Dalton Sanders
Dear Santa,
Hi, how are you? I've been a very good girl this year and I want a hoverboard and a phone and a computer and a Nintendo and a Barbie house and a LOL OMG doll and a puppy.
Priscilla Lowry
Dear Santa,
I want a fortnite nerf gun, and FGTV toy. I have been good.
Eli Potmesil
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas not because of the presents because of Jesus. I would like a playstation, hoverboard, pjs, a kite, and some iron man stuff.
Tucker Chaney
Dear Santa,
I am a good boy. Please bring me an iPad, Nintendo switch, spiderman toy, a hoverboard, new shoes, iPhone 13, roblox, and money in my bank account.
Kingston Brown
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa. I am good. Please bring me a playstation, hoverboard, and a cellphone.
Hayden Stevenson
Dear Santa,
Hello, how are you? I’ve been a very good girl. Please bring me a rescue anime Barbie set, and other stuff. Love you Santa, and pajamas, and a dog-puppy.
Maris McDuffie
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. How have you been? I am so happy for Christmas with you. Please bring me a computer and maybe new skates. I would love that. Thanks I am a very good girl and a hoverboard please.
Anastasia Weaver
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, I love you. I have been a good girl. I want to get a Jojo doll with her dog BowBow and some new cute clothes.
Wylie Yarbrough
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. Please bring me a battleship and a GTA RP game and a roblox gift card.
Jayden Beard
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. How are you? I want to know if I can get a Nintendo switch and a rescue animal Barbie set. Thank you. I’d also like a onesie pajama set, a new purple hoverboard and a set of baby dolls and some slide shoes with fur balls on top.
SaKilya Freeman
Dear Santa,
I am a good boy mostly. I would like an xbox, GTA game, and a basketball game. Please bring me a new dog and some Jordans.
Ruben Collins
Mrs. Allmond’s class:
Dear Santa Claus,
How do you make toys and how do you make them? It is cool that you deliver toys from a bag and you know where people live. It is cool being the famous person in the North pole. I want Sonic plushy. I want a VR set. I want a Nintendo switch.
Love,
Kingston Smith
Dear Santa Claus,
Hey Santa, you remember me? My brother and I talked to you on the reindeer. What I want is a laser tag set and some nerf gun for Christmas. Have I been a good boy this Christmas?
Love,
Dean Herndoh
Dear Santa Claus,
Hi Mr. Claus. I love your reindeers. I really want a toy Rudolph. Can I have an iPad? Can I have dog toys?
Love,
Mazie Roberts
Dear Santa Claus,
Santa, I have been a good girl. I know that you are real. Are you? Yes or no? I love you! I believe that you are real. Can you please give me a real makeup stand. Can I please water bottle a rainbow cup? Please can I get a motorcycle? It is so fun Santa. Santa can you come over my house and bring Mrs. Claus too because I want to see you. We see your elf and it is so cute and handsome. We named him peppermint. It is so cute and handsome. I live over there where the charancherak is. Can you please give me a girl elf because I am a girl? Please if I can come to your house?
Love,
Jordyn Vasser
Dear Santa Claus,
Can I please get a planet dimple for Christmas? I know my mom does not let me get that many fidgets but I love them and a book, some bailey school kids ones and some more toys and a little live pets and a pop it diary and Merry Christmas. Oh and a question. I know your name is St. Nickalist but why are you called Santa and when did you become Santa Claus? Merry Christmas and can you give me a hohoho! Oh and some movies!
Love,
Leila Jones
Dear Santa Claus,
I hope I have a good year. I hope I get a lot of Pokemon cards and some pop its. I hope I was nice.
Love,
Bryson Myatt
Dear Santa Claus,
I think I have been good and what I want for Christmas is a hoola hoop, a little live pets pet, a pop it, a book to read, a surprise stuffed animal, some barbie stuff, and the last thing I hope for is, a pop it clip the ones that clip to your backpack. Thank you so much for all your work and Merry Christmas! Oh yeah, I also want a pop it bag. I have a question, how do you travel all around the world in time for Christmas?
Love,
Noelle Vanyeperen
Dear Santa Claus,
It is almost Christmas and I have been a little good because my brother is always being mean to me. About my present, I have been wishing for a new iPad. I have been saving my money for a long time, so that I could. I hope you have a good day!
Love,
Alba Jane Jones
Dear Santa Claus,
How are you? If you are good, I would like a football game and a WWE game.
Love,
Russell Brown
Dear Santa Claus,
Could I have a galactic snacking baby yoda, a present pet, a Magic Mixie, a pet lizard, a bluey campsite, another penguin for my sister, another sketch book? Which list am I on? How are you doing this year?
Love,
Lucille Gruchy
Dear Santa Claus,
Christmas is coming in 3 weeks and I want an iPad and iPhone. I’m not naughty, I’m nice and I love Christmas and I like gifts. I have a question. Are you coming to our houses and can you give my sister a toy? Thank you Santa!
Love,
Kmorian
Dear Santa Claus,
And Mrs. Claus, I want to thank y’all for everything this year. May I please have a Star Wars Chewbacca toy?
Love,
Jon Isaac Goodin
Dear Santa Claus,
I only want four things for Christmas and it's a lego set and the other is I want my little brother to have the best Christmas ever and this Christmas, I want my family to be full of joy this Christmas. I wish I could see your reindeer this Christmas.
Love,
Sydney Sargent
Dear Santa Claus,
How are you doing this year? If you’re good, I would like an orange cat and a game.
Love,
Jaxon Paepke
Dear Santa Claus,
Santa, I want an xbox one and a big TV. How do you deliver all of the presents in one night? Am I on the nice list!!!!! Thank you so much!!
Love,
Noah Cooper
Mrs. Evan’s class:
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaci Hutton. I am 8 years old. For Christmas, I would like an Apple watch, make-up, iPad, robux, rainbow dress, rainbow high, hospital playmobil, $10,000,000, super powers, 100 pop it, gummy bears, pop tubes, fidget spinners and slime. Love Santa.
Jaci Hutton
Dear Santa,
My name is Braiden Gaillard. I am 8 years old. For Christmas, I would like a golf membership, a basketball, a football, some real life thousand dollars, some real life zillion dollars, a hamster, real life 1500 langos, real life 87,000 dollars, and a fidget spinner for Christmas.
Braiden Gaillard
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaden Hayes Jimai. I am 8 years old. For Christmas, I want a PS5, a puppy bulldog, 2 millions dollars, iPhone 13, pop it, dirt bike, 4-wheeler, nerf gun, Apple watch, and new Jordans.
Jaden Hayes Jimai
Dear Santa,
My name is Ava Allen. I am 7 years old. For Christmas, I would like a phone., orbeez maker, a orbeez spy, new reborn baby doll. I want 2. I want a pool, bathing suits, a huge pop it. I want a lot of fidgets. I want elves. I want a Nintendo switch, a baby alive, a Barbie doll house, a Barbie camper van, a mini house, sim games, and a mini pop it.
Ava Allen
Dear Santa,
My Name is Peyton Brocke Boone. I am 8 years old. For Christmas, I want make-up, an iPhone 13, 10 billion dollars, Airpods, clothes, high heels, spa day, computer, and an Apple watch.
Peyton Brocke Boone
Dear Santa,
My name is Rylee Jones. I am 8 years old. For Christmas, I would like make-up and one of those rainbow cars and with it a rainbow high heels and a rainbow high helicopter too and money $100 dollar and plants and a giant gummy bear too and a LOL and one pop it and that’s it.
Rylee Jones
Dear Santa,
My name is Persia James. I am 7 years old. For Christmas, I would like a new iPhone 13 and a new Airpod and a pop its and money.
Persia James
Dear Santa,
My name is McKinsey Staten. I am 8 years old. For Christmas, I would like Airpods and a Apple watch and an iPhone 13 and a Nintendo Switch and robucks and orbes spa and candy and elf giant candy bar and a giant gummy bear make up and jewelry and pool money and a camera and high heels and 100 pop its and an iPad and slime and a dress.
McKinsey Staten
Dear Santa,
My name is Charlee Jo Faulkner. I am 7 years old. For Christmas, I would like a new stuffed animal, clothes, iPad, slime, jewelry, candy, pool, snow globe, and a dress.
Charlee Jo Faulkner
Dear Santa,
My name is Brody Beasly. I am 7 years old. For Christmas, I would like a BB gun with a sling and a scope and I would like an iPhone 13 Pro and a giant gummy bear and better internet and a gummy sushi set and a camera.
Brody Beasly
Dear Santa,
My name is Zanyah Freeman. I am 7 years old. For Christmas, I would like a laptop and money and baby alive and make-up and an iPhone 12 and Airpods and a puppy. I want a pool bathing suit and a LOL, pop its, PS5, fidget box, and I will like a new backpack and dream house.
Zanyah Freeman
Dear Santa,
My name is Kiyanna Roshell Almost. I am 8 years old. For Christmas, I would like a new dream house and make-up and Airpods and money and pop it. These are what I want.
Kiyana Roshell Almost
Dear Santa,
My name is Ava Spratt. I am 8 years old. For Christmas, I would like a tablet and an iPhone 12, Airpods, baby alive, a Barbie and orbeez, a nerf gun, PS4 and new pants, and a Barbie dream house, big bucket of candy, a mini fridge, swing set, monkey bars, American Ninja Warrior set, more school, a laptop, dry erase board, roblocks, V-bucks, baby yoda aka soft, pop its, fidgets aka fidget spinners, a mini stove, mini couch, baby dogs and cats, and a Santa toy.
Ava Spratt
Dear Santa,
My name is Jases Ellers. I am 8 years old. I want a PS4 and an iPhone 12 and a baby brother and slam nerf gun, and Airpods.
Jases Ellers
Dear Santa,
My name is Lillian Camp. I am 7 years old. For Christmas, I would like money, my big brother, roblocks, and an iPhone 12.
Lillian Camp
Dear Santa,
My name is Logan Cockrell. I am 7 years old. I would like Roblox for Christmas and Airpods and smasher and a xbox 360 and castle crashers remastered.
Logan Cockrell
Dear Santa,
My name is Cameron. I am 7 years old. For Christmas, I would like new V-bucks, PS4, 100 dollars, some new Adidas, a bunch of legos, beyblades, a swingset with a playhouse, a whole pack of pop its and a big pop it. I’ve been a good boy this year.
Cameron
Mrs. Hathcock’s class:
Dear Santa,
I want Rudolph the rednosed reindeer. I’ve been perfect this year. I want 2,005 vacations in one year.
From,
Averie Ashcraft
Dear Santa,
I want a phone for Christmas. I want a football. I want a dirt bike and basketball. I want a motorcycle.
From,
Bradley
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike for Christmas. I want a basketball goal. I want a dog. I want a football. I want a phone. I want 900,000 dollars.
From,
Antonio
Dear Santa,
How is the reindeer? How are you? I want a reindeer stuffed animal with a purple bow and I want a locket with my family in it and a go kart my size.
From,
Briley Sargent
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa Claus. I love Christmas, it is my favorite holiday. I have been very good every year. How is Cupid? For Christmas, I would like a skateboard and I love you Santa.
From,
Makenna Harris
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year. Have your reindeer been good this year? I want a clock. I want a big car and truck. I want love. I want a phone. I love you so much Santa.
From,
Micheal Randle
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? How are you Santa and Mrs. Claus? What I want is a kitty and legos and pop its.
From,
William Thomas Martin
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I have been good this year. I want a big fun Christmas. I want an iPhone 13. I love you Santa and I want a hoverboard.
From,
Jayda Lindsey
Dear Santa,
I want Akedo, ryans toys, Hobby kids toys, rk games, bakugans, treasure x monster gold, and are you real?
From,
Carter Dampeer
Dear Santa,
How are you and your reindeer? I’ve been really good this year! For Christmas, I want a cotton candy maker, dirt bike, a vacation to Miami and I am going to leave you milk and cookies.
From,
Keese Williams
Dear Santa,
I was good. Santa, I want a Nintendo switch, a bouncy house, an iPhone 13 Pro, and a dirt bike.
From,
Kamauvion Kgillerent
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph, Prancer, Dancer, Comet, Dasher, Vixen, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Mrs. Claus. I want a reindeer for Christmas and how are you doing Santa?
From,
Joseph Isaac Arrexi
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’ve been good this year. I want a galaxy light, LOL light up car, books for my littler sister, LED light, and there is going to be cookies and milk.
From,
Kayla Standfield
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be good this year. I hope to see you this year. I will put cookies and milk out for you. How have your reindeer been this year? I would like for my family to have a good Christmas this year and I would like a cage so I can hit softballs at it. I love you Santa.
From,
Charlotte Gasaway
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a VR headset and a PS5 and I love Christmas Santa. I want a Venom mask and costume.
From,
Austin Scruggs
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, I have been good. Anyways, enough about me. How is Mrs. Claus? How is Prancer? Christmas is not just about me. It's God’s birthday too. I want a dog, three LOLS, three OMG dolls.
From,
Zaya Johnson
Dear Santa,
I want an iPhone 13, my dream room, a hoverboard, $100,000, a car for gigi, and fidgets.
From,
Reagan
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike, a nintendo switch, bouncy house, Mississippi state baseball jersey, smart watch, puppy, xbox VR headset, hoverboard, and arcade games.
From,
Sylas Lane Wilbanks
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL and a hoverboard and a ring and a board and a necklace with a K on the necklace.
From,
Kimber-Leigh-Gavza
Dear Santa,
I want a pop it ball. I want a new phone. I want a box of candy.
From,
Tristan
Mrs. Valsamakis’ class:
Dear Santa Claus,
When is my elf coming to my house? What is my elf doing? I want a PS5 and a desk and a Nintendo Switch and all of the fidgets in the world, and to spend time with my family at my house. I want 3 iPhones and to see Piper, and squishies and for my elf to never leave me and an Apple watch and $30,000,000, and to have a chihuahua baby puppy and to see Rudolph. I love Christmas!
Love,
Bella Andress
Dear Santa Claus,
Was Jesus really born on Christmas day or Christmas Eve? Is Rudolph really on your sleigh team or is it just Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, and Blitzen? What are your elves really doing? I’ll find out on Christmas. I want a time machine, an iPhone, the rest of the Who Was? Books, and the rest of the Dog Man books. I can’t wait for Christmas to come to town.
Love,
Abram Boatright
Dear Santa Claus,
When is my elf coming? What I want for Christmas is pop it, notebooks, a popit frog, 9 gymnastics books, two Junie B Jones books and a fidget box. How is Mrs. Claus and the elves? I hope I get good presents!
Love,
Shamiyah Brandon
Dear Santa Claus,
How is Rudolph and how is Mrs. Claus? For Christmas, I want a small bunny and an iPhone, LOL Dolls, and I want for my mom to be happy and I want some squishes.
Love,
Emory Chism
Dear Santa Claus,
How are you Santa? Are the elves ok? Is Rudolph ok? Thanks! Oh what I want for Christmas is Nintendo Switch, Mario party for Nintendo Switch, a kids rifle, and shotgun. But I already have one, but it is ok, I can’t wait for Christmas! Oh, an Apple watch, manger color book, Dog Man book, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, five nights at freddy's, iPhone 13 pro, xbox, haha, Thank you so much Santa.
Love,
Harper Downey
Dear Santa Claus,
What is the North Pole like? Is it cold? I want a LOL Doll camper please, and a VIP pet, and a rainbow high house please. Have a good night. Merry Christmas Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tell the elves I said Merry Christmas. Ho Ho Ho.
Love,
Layla Eddings
Dear Santa Claus,
How is Mrs. Claus? Is she ok? How is the north pole? How are the elves? Are they ok? I can’t wait until Christmas! How are you doing? How are the reindeer? I can’t wait until you come. I want a laptop and an iPhone.
Love,
Addyson French
Dear Santa Claus,
How is the North Pole? Have I been nice? I would like a bb gun, two stacks of paper, $1,000,000,000 dollars so I could give it to the Salvation Army, Five Nights at Freddy’s books, video games, iPhone 13. My sister wants a hot wheels set, a coloring book. I love you Santa! Bryian Hathcock, 8 years old, 2nd grade. My sister, Addie Kate Hathcock, 2 years old, Pre K.
Love,
Bryian Wade Hathcock
Dear Santa Claus,
How is Mrs. Claus? Is she ok? Am I going to get an elf for Christmas? I want a dog for Christmas; and I want a new iPhone 12, a coloring book, and an Apple watch. See you at Christmas Santa!
Love,
Kendall Helton
Dear Santa Claus,
How is Rudolph doing? I want a Nintendo Switch and a xbox. I can’t wait for Christmas!
Love,
Michael Hollev
Dear Santa Claus,
I am very excited for Christmas! How are the elves doing? I want a cat kid comic club perspective pop it journal, Magic Tree House The Night of the Magicians, flair pen, toy car, marble run. P.S. Who is on the nice list and naughtly list? I cannot wait to see you! Merry Christmas. My sister is very naughty. I love you Santa!
Love,
Mally Lackey
Dear Santa Claus,
When is my elf coming? I want a lot of presents. Have I been nice or naughty? Now this is what I want: a fidget box, clothes, another phone case, more tree ornaments, ropes for a tree, and an elf on a shelf. I wish you a Merry Christmas to your elves and you and Mrs. Claus! And I want dolls, and a doll house, and I want a pet chihuahua.
Love,
Jaedyn McMorris
Dear Santa Claus,
I’m so excited for Christmas and my birthday! It is after Christmas. I always love to make a Christmas tree. I love Christmas songs and always love Christmas, and Santa, and Mrs. Claus. I love my mom, sister, and brothers and always love Christmas forever! I can’t wait for Christmas! I want a Nerf gun, Nintendo Switch, hotwheels, beyblade, stadium, and the Robux is for my birthday.
Love,
Tyquon Neely
Dear Santa Claus,
How are you doing? Are the reindeer and Rudolph ok? When was Jesus actually born? For Christmas I want, legos, easy bake oven, fidgets, Asmr bars, Ryans world toys, drone, bloom doll, puppy costume, Apple watch, giant stuffed bear, giant hershey kiss, xoxos, Dog Man books, iPhone, white Christmas Chihuahua.
Love,
Lola May Noy
Dear Santa Claus,
I really hope you come to my home for Christmas. I want a new sled, and a guitar. I really wish I could get a dirt bike but I probably won’t get it. I really want a new watch and I want a Nintendo Switch and a xbox.
Love,
Hudson Payne
Dear Santa Claus,
Is my elf coming to Anna’s house? You are the best Santa and Mrs. Claus! Christmas is the best! I want a watch, and a Nintendo Switch.
Love,
Jax Tate
Dear Santa Claus,
Are my elves coming to my house? Am I naughty or nice? How does the North Pole feel? When is it Christmas? Is the elf coming to the classroom? Santa, are you coming to our house? Can I get a Nintendo Switch, a Xbox, a DS and iPhone and Master Chief from HALO?
Love,
Tony Vincente Pablo
Dear Santa Claus,
I am ready for Christmas! How did Rudolph get his red nose? I want a robot, a Nintendo Switch, a DS, a godzilla. Are the elves at my house?
Love,
Cristofer Vincente Pablo
Dear Santa Claus,
How are you? Thank you for putting yourself in my house and coming to my house with the elf!
These are the things I want: can I get a dirt bike, and some drums, microphone, a speaker, football stuff, iPhone 11, hot Takis, and dirt bike stuff and clothes, shoes, and a controller charger? And thank you for what you did! I love Santa and Mrs. Claus!
Love,
Kashton Woods
Other Christmas Letters to Santa
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a baby doll and Barbie doll set.
Kxleigh Edwards
Dear Santa,
I would like to have LIGHTS, Interactive Minnie, Blues Clues, Fridge Surprise.
Z’Niaya Morris
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a Mega Bloks PAW Patrol: The Movie Marshall’s City Fire Rescue truck, Melissa & Doug PAW Patrol Rescue Mission Wooden Dashboard, and a Kid Trax USPS Mail Delivery Truck Ride-on.
Finne Kalence
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a Bouncesational bouncer and a LeapLand Adventures game.
Traylen Hall
Dear Santa,
My name is Kayden Young. I am 5 this year. I go to school. I go to Verona. I want a dirt bike, a Flash costume, a Black Panther costume and a whole entire real life brown horse like the one on the letter H card in Mrs. Sewell’s room at kindergarten.
Love,
Kayden Young
Dear Santa,
My name is Kylen Cox. I go to school at Verona. I am in Kindergarten. I am doing good with my grades.
For Christmas, I want Oreos chocolate, a toy robot, and a remote control car.
Love,
Kylen Cox
Dear Santa,
My name is K’Dyence Actkinson. All I want for Christmas is a big dinosaur. I am 5. I am in kindergarten at Verona.
Love,
K’Dyence Actkinson
Dear Santa,
My name is Kylie Nash. I am going to be 6 in December. I am 5 now. I go to school at Verona. Mrs. Sewell is my teacher in kindergarten. I love you Santa. For Christmas, I want an iPad, a hoverboard, a four-wheeler, an Apple watch and a dirt bike.
Thank you, Santa
Kylie Nash
Dear Santa,
My name is Jy’Kwaun Davis. I go to school at Verona. I am in Mrs. Sewell’s class. I want a remote control car, a remote control cheetah and a wallet with hundreds of money.
Love,
Jy’Kwaun Davis
Dear Santa,
My name is Kayden Pickens. I go to school at Verona. I am in kindergarten. I am a good boy every day. For Christmas, I want a white bowling ball, a remote control car, a wallet and some play money and credit cards.
Love,
Kayden Pickens
Dear Santa,
My name is Kevin Capistran. I am 5. I go to school at Verona. I have been a good boy. I want legos and a puppy for Christmas this year.
Love,
Kevin Capistran
Dear Santa,
My name is Bentley and I am 6 years old. I go to school at Verona, I am in kindergarten. I have been very good this year. For Christmas, I want a spiderman ball, a light saber and a blue iPhone.
Love,
Bentley Walton
Dear Santa,
My name is Sofia Mederos. I am 5 years old. I go to school at Verona Elementary. My teacher is Mrs. Sewell. I am a very good girl. I want some makeup for Christmas. My Sissy needs a dress. She is a baby. Her name is Sissy. My brother needs a dinosaur. He likes dinosaurs.
Love,
Sofia Mederos
Dear Santa,
My name is Irianna Sampson. I am six years old. I am in kindergarten at Verona School. For Christmas, I want a Barbie Doll Camper Set, kid make-up, a big ole swimming pool. Don’t forget my big sister Heaven and my baby sister, Patience. Heaven wants a lot of Barbie stuff, a car, and make-up. Patience wants a rattle and a baby car. P.S. I need more masks.
Love,
Irianna Sampson
Dear Santa,
My name is Nate. I am 5 years old. When I grow up, I want to be 7 years old. I am in kindergarten at Verona. For Christmas, I want a spiderman motorcycle, a Captain American and an Iron Man.
Love,
Nate Allred
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I want a dinosaur. I need new shoes.
Love,
Landon Ward
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I want colors. I need shoes.
Love,
Licarri Caldwell
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I want a cat. I need popcorn.
Love,
Kayleigh Hopkins
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I want an iPad, a phone, and an ice cream shop. I need shoes.
Love,
Korea Gillard
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I want a Barbie dream house. I need a peppa pig coat.
Love,
Madyson McDonald
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I need shoes, clothes, and a jacket.
Love,
Nylah Byrd
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I want a jeep. I need shoes.
Love,
Riyah Parnell
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I want a Bentley. I need shoes and clothes.
Love,
MaRyieh Warlick
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I want a dog. I need a ballerina shirt.
Love,
Isabella Nails
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I want a computer and race car. I need socks.
Love,
Kash Townsend
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I want a pop it. I need clothes.
Love,
Gabriella Nails
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I want a magic wand and a pop it. I need glow shoes.
Love,
Jaceion Westmoreland
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I want a Barbie House. I need a Peppa Pig jacket.
Love,
Pamela Boyd
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year! I want a hoverboard. I need shoes and a shirt.
Love,
KyliNi’Cole Smith
Santa Letters from Mrs. Anna Claire Hall’s and Mrs. Shonda Bogue’s
2nd Grade Class at West Union
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? Have you had a great year? I think I have been pretty good. I would like lots of stuffed animals. I also would like a pink golf cart.
Your friend,
Raelynn Brewer
Dear Santa,
How have you been feeling? I hope you have been okay! I want an iPhone 13 and a drone. I would like a puppy, a basketball, Hot Wheels cars and trucks, a robot T-Rex, a Good Guy doll, and a computer. I also want some books, chips, and a Nintendo.
Your friend,
Tucker Brown
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How is Rudolph and the elves? Can I have some green beans, a hoverboard, a VR set, a motorcycle, and a Nintendo Switch. I also would like a spy watch and a spy pen.
Your friend,
Mason Cagle
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus, the elves, reindeer, and Rudolph? I was wondering if you can bring my pets some presents? I want a Samantha American Girl doll, a snowmaker, an iPhone 11, a Little Live Pets cat, and a 4 wheel bicycle.
Your friend,
Natalie Childers
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer’s nose really red? For Christmas, I want a hoverboard and a new Quest VR and new shiny shoes. I want an iPhone 12 and a big Nerf gun. I’d like a new drone.
Your friend,
Camden Crawley
Dear Santa,
How is it going? How is Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer? How is your family? I hope everything is going good. I do not want a lot. I would like a skateboard, a 3D pen, and books please, if you can make it happen.
Your friend,
Hannah Gooch
Dear Santa,
How old are you? What are the reindeer’s names? Can you give the cats at least two presents? I want 15 color changing LOL dolls and a hoverboard. I want Barbie doll puppy sets. I want a Barbie doll food set. I want a Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage and Hot Wheels cars. I want some clear Christmas ornaments, paint, and paint brushes.
Love,
Camilla Hancock
Dear Santa,
How are your elves and Rudolph? How is Mrs. Claus doing? Can you please bring me cars, Lego’s, and a Nerf gun? I think I’ve been good. Is the North Pole busy? How is your family, Santa?
Your friend,
Luke Harrison
Dear Santa,
How are Rudolph and the elves doing? How is the special elf Snowflake? Santa, can you bring me a military toy gun? I also want an Xbox One game, a drone, a Nintendo Switch, a phone, a sketch toy, a Chucky doll, and Pokemon cards. Ho ho ho, Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Laken Hickman
Dear Santa,
How are you and elves doing at the North Pole? How are Rudolph and the reindeer? I hope Mrs. Claus is doing good. Can I please get an Xbox, a PS5, and a VR head set?
Your friend,
Colton Hunsucker
Dear Santa,
What do you do at the North Pole? My elf has been making a mess at home! I want a big truck, Hot Wheels on a T-Rex track, and a robot.
Your friend,
Lucas McDonald
Dear Santa,
How have you been at the North Pole? I think the elves help you make the presents. Please bring me some gifts. I would like Pokemon cards and a Hot Wheels dinosaur tower.
Your friend,
Malachi Meyer
Dear Santa,
How has Rudolph been? I love my elf on the shelf! How are your elves? How have you been? I hope all of the other reindeer have not been calling Rudolph names. I want a sketch book and a starter kit with drawing pencils.
Your friend,
Ameliah Pekarek
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Are the elves working hard? I can’t wait for my toys! How is Rudolph doing? Don’t forget to bring Hayden toys. Also, don’t forget to bring stuff for my dogs. I want a four wheeler, PS5, pocket bike, an iPhone 13, and a telescope. I also want a VR set.
Your friend,
Jace Sanford
Dear Santa,
I would like a Nintendo Switch, Pokemon cards, a dirt bike, Squirtel stuffed animals, Pikachu stuffed animals, state capital cookies, Charmander stuffed animals, Bubbasaur stuffed animals, candy, an Indian and Army set, and Pikachu pajamas.
Your friend,
Hayes Simpson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How is Coco doing? Is she being good this year? Is Rudolph being good? How is Mrs. Claus? Are the elves being good? Can you give Bella, Tig, and Ace a present too? For Christmas, I want Barbie dolls, stuffed animals, LOL dolls, and a Barbie dog.
Your friend,
Maggi Stripling
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer and Rudolph? Also, can you give my pets a gift? I want slime, Kinetic Sand, and more teacher folders because I play teacher at my house. I also want some more gifts! One more thing, I want a drone.
Your friend,
Ava Turner
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I can’t wait for Christmas! I wish I could see Mrs. Claus. Can you also give my pets a present? I want LOL dolls, Barbies, and a teddy bear.
Love,
Gracie Windham
Ms. Clark
Second Grade
West Amory Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I want an iPhone for Christmas and a makeup set. I have been good this year. I want a Barbie set with clothes.
Love, Brylynne Alexander, 7
Dear Santa,
I want an I phone, a batman house, a fidget cube, 100,000 dollars, a ipad, a power rangers toy, a bag, and headphone.
Love, Rylee Brewer, 7
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control car, a science book, and an X-box and a phone. Thank you for everything you do for us at Christmas. I have been good this year.
Love, Micah Church, 7
Dear Santa,
I want a PS4, a cat, LED lights, rainbow leopard print crocs, beats, ipad, laptop, tv, nike shoes, drone, cat clothes.
Love, Layla Clements, 7
Dear Santa,
I want a kid cooking oven that kids can actually cook and make real food and thank you for giving me lots of presents.
Love, Raven Doster, 8
Dear Santa,
I would like for Christmas is alien vision, T-REX, ipad. I have been good.
Love, Rhett Flynn, 7
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard for Christmas. I have been very very good and I have got thirteen purples this year.
Love, Amani Hampton, 7
Dear Santa,
I want a boy baby. I want a funko pop. I have been good. I will see you next Christmas! I love you Santa. Bye Santa!
Love, Ryan Ives, 7
Dear Santa,
I want some barbies. I want a Barbie dream house and clothes for the barbies. I have been good this year.
Love, Bailee Jiles, 8
Dear Santa,
I want a PS5 and LED lights and a phone, and a dirt bike. I have been good this year.
Love, Cam Jones, 8
Dear Santa,
I want an iPhone for Christmas. I want a puppy for Christmas. I want makeup for Christmas. I have been good.
Love, Kilyiah McMillan, 7
Dear Santa,
I want a makeup set and a bike. I want a toy elf and a big teddy bear. I want a panther teddy bear and a lot of dog clothes for my dog and toys for my dog. I love you Santa!
Love, Kingslee Pargo, 7
Dear Santa,
How old are you? How is your day? I want a red power ranger toy and a shadow sonic toy and a quick silver toy.
Love, DaShun Reed, 7
Dear Santa,
I am good. I want a flute. I want a toy kitchen for Christmas too.
Love, Amanda Renfro, 7
Dear Santa,
I have been good. What I want for Christmas is a doll house.
Love, Amber Renfro, 8
Dear Santa,
I really want a PS5 for Christmas and magic mixey and a stuff elf and pokemon.
Love, Nevaeh Sandlin, 8
Dear Santa,
I want the super armored batman. I have been good and I want a bat bot.
Love, Aaden Watson, 7
Dear Santa,
I want a PS5 and an iPhone 13 and a computer and 1 trillion dollars and a bunny and a camera and a remote control car.
Love, Wes Zepeda, 8
Mrs. Alex Burke’s Kindergarten Wish List
Myrtle Attendance Center
Tobias (Teddy) Armstrong
Spiderman
Black Panther
Mickey Mouse
Addy Bailey
Baby turtle (real)
Tablet
A surprise from Santa
Caige Barnett
Batteries
Bike
Fortnite golden scar
Wyatt Boyd
A car that goes on land and water
Big bicycle
Transformer
Troy Bullard
Hoverboard
Skooter
Nerf gun
Alli Carwyle
LOL dolls
Toy Christmas tree
A new pillow
Jack Evans
Racing car for when I grow up
Remote control racing car
Spiderman shooter
Kylan Johnson
Skate board
Monster truck
Motorcycle
Rodney Kimbrel
Super power dirt bike with helmet and gloves
Cowboy hat
Green car with a dragon on the door with a controller
Zameria McClellan
Guitar
Go kart
Toy table and horse
Haven Pickens
Pop its
New shirts
LOL dolls
Raylan Powell
Skateboard
T-Rex claws
Dinosaurs
Zac Rock
Remote control airplane
Remote control boat
Remote control bulldozer
James (JR) Simpson
Lego Luigi
Remote control car
Remote control boat
Taelyn Shorter
Drums
Guitar
Big robot with remote control
Tahleya Taylor
Barbie camper van
LOL surprise
Kitchen play set
Illa Watts
Vanity
Remote control car for a girl
Skittles
Le’kavious Williamson
Sticky remote control car
Teddy bear
Gloves
Letters to Santa
Teacher: Mary Beth Sellers
Grade: 2nd Grade
School: New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
How are you? Santa I love what you got me last year. How is Mrs. Claus? I want a LOL bike and toys. What is your favorite cookie? Merry Christmas!
Love,
Kaliyah - 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sellers’ Class New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I love what you got me last year. I’ve been really nice this year. How are you? What I wanted for Christmas is a keyboard, shoes, and a phone. Who is your favorite reindeer? Have a safe trip!
Love,
Eli – 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sellers’ Class New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? Are y’all doing ok today? I would like some Barbies, a stuffey, and a stuffey elf. I love what you got me last year! Merry Christmas!
Love,
Olivia Hart – 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sellers’ Class New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been really nice this year. I hope you have a great time! Thank you for my Barbie dream house. I really liked it and I want for Christmas is a coloring book, a Christmas book, and I want my family to have a very good Christmas. I hope you have a good Christmas. Have a safe flight!
From your friend,
Allie - 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sellers’ Class New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I was so excited for my elf to come. How many cookies and gallons of milk do you drink and eat each year? I want a science kid, archeologist tools, and types of technology. Is Rudolph’s nose still shining bright? Thanks for the toys!
Love,
Mary Martin – 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sellers’ Class New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I like the bike you gave me for Christmas. How many cookies have you eaten? I want a new bat, a bating net, and a tube slide. How fast are you Santa? I hope you see me on Christmas.
Love,
Ruff – 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sellers’ Class New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I loved the stuff you gave me last year. How has Mrs. Claus been? I want a elf and a Barbie camper and a stuffed reindeer. How have you been? Have a Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Charlee – 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sellers’ Class New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I love what you gave me last year. How are you doing? Can I please have a Barby and a house and a barby car. How many cookies have you ate? I loved talking to you today. Have a great day!
Love,
Larson - 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sellers’ Class New Albany Elementary School
Hi Santa,
My name is Jade and I have been good and I have been making good grades. Do you let the elves do a lot of stuff all the time? Now I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. First I want a 5 surprise minibrand, and a LOL Doll, and a mini Christmas tree for my dolls. Oh and Merry Christmas to you! Tell the elves that I said hi and Mrs. Claus Merry Christmas. Ho, Ho, Ho!
Jade – 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sellers’ Class New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How fast can the reindeer fly? I want a dinosaur, some cars, and a race car. I hope you stay warm.
Love,
Barron – 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sellers’ Class New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How fast can the reindeer go? I want a book, PS4, and a watch. Can you beat Mrs. Claus in a race only running? Have a gooooooooooood Christmas!
Love,
Santi - 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sellers’ Class New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I like what I got last year. Have a good trip. I want for everyone to be happy and for you to have a great and safe trip. I want to see Rudolph. I love you!
Love,
Aiden - 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sellers’ Class New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I like the gifts that you gave me last year. I want a 4-wheeler, a dirt bike, and a go cart. I hope you have a safe trip. I would like a nerf gun too.
Love,
Cordaro - 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sellers’ Class New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
You did a very good job last year. Are you going to get another reindeer? This year I want a Play Station 5, boxing gloves, and a ticket to another football game. Were you a bishop before you became Santa? Hope you have a good trip!
From,
James – 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sellers’ Class New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas lights! I would like a football and a watch. Do you like to eat all of those cookies? I hope you have a safe flight and stay warm!
Love,
Matt – 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sellers’ Class New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
How many cookies do you eat on Christmas Eve? Have you decorated your tree yet? I would like a football, a baseball, and a basketball. Do you like milk and juice? Have a good flight and stay warm.
Love,
Zayden – 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sellers’ Class New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
How much milk do you drink? Are you an eskimo? I want a dart board, and a mystery tackle box. How many times have you been burned by the fireplace? Merry Christmas!
Love,
Beau Parker – 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sellers’ Class New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
You did a good job last year. How many cookies did you eat last year? I want an apple watch, a phone, and a hoverboard. Can you beat Mrs. Claus in a race?
Love,
Ryder – 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sellers’ Class New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
How are you doing today? Are you doing good? I would like a dog. How is Mrs. Claus? Merry Christmas!
Love,
Winston – 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sellers’ Class New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I love the bike that you gave me. How is Mrs. Claus? How are you Santa? I want an elf and a dog and a fidget. Merry Christmas Santa! Have a great Christmas!
Love,
Leilani - 2nd Grade
Mrs. Sellers’ Class New Albany Elementary School
-----------------------------
Dear Santa,
My name is J.J Turtle Gray. I am 3 years old. I have been goood this year. I want an E.V.(T.V.), nina(ninja) turtles, Donald Duck, hulk smash, marmo(Mario), pider-man(spider-man) toys, tablet with to-tube(YouTube), candy and hot dogs to eat-eat. I also want an apple tree. J.J. will leave you moke(milk) and tookies (cookies). Tell Rudolph hi, him got red nose.
Jayden Gray
Letters to Santa
Miss Laura Buskirk, New Albany Elementary School
Kyrell Shaw- Kindergarten
• toy car, toy man, toy boat, a rainbow
Tylan Dixon- Kindergarten
• bouncy house, toy truck, dart board, monster truck
Delilah Beltran- Kindergarten
• toy butterfly, a cat, toy train, Santa Claus toy
Karter Judon- Kindergarten
• Lamborghini, toy house, backpack, toy whale
Ma’Kiyah Guyton- Kindergarten
• A Christmas tree, cookies for Santa, fairy doll, a rainbow
Chloe Pham- Kindergarten
• Mermaid Legos, Christmas snow globe, rainbow pillow, candy canes
Emma Garcia- Kindergarten
• Candy canes, xylophone, rainbow pillow, snow globe
Emmanuel Hernandez- Kindergarten
• Car, snow globe, speed boat, Pop It
Angel Chan Mayo- Kindergarten
• Pop It, dog, snow globe, car
Alexa Gonzalez- Kindergarten
• Pop It, a baby doll, Barbie doll, Barbie doll clothes
Hynefa Walker- Kindergarten
• A Christmas tree, a Gucci bag, a dress, a rollercoaster
Gabe Parker- Kindergarten
• A pogo stick, a phone, candy, Miss Laura and Mrs. Creshenda
Londyn Collins- Kindergarten
• A phone, candy, Tic-Tac-Toe game, a fun game
Noah Juarez- Kindergarten
• Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels case, candy, fun games
Amani Berry- Kindergarten
• Money, a Christmas tree, a big present, a rainbow
Amara Turman- Kindergarten
• iPad, paint, a piano, a violin
Jasper Hodge- Kindergarten
• My friend Tripp, a piano, a bouncy house, an elf
Gunner Franklin- Kindergarten
• Nintendo switch, paint, a Batman toy, crayons
Kaylee Vallejo- Kindergarten
• A shop board, LOL Dolls, iPad, a guitar
Hannah Chaffin- Kindergarten
• iPad, cat, purse, book
Carol Peters
Kindergarten Teacher
Myrtle Attendance Center
Dear Santa,
We are students in Miss Carol and Mrs. Sherry's kindergarten class at Myrtle. Thanks for the gifts you brought us last year. We have tried to be really good this year. Thank you for sending your scout elf, Elfis to our classroom. We like finding him every morning. Here is our Christmas wish list for this year:
RJ - Sonic plushie and a Shadow plushie
Bentley - dirt bike, motorcycle, and four wheeler
Oscar - toy backhoe
Zechariah - toy excavator
Neveah - bed, blankets, and doghouse for her dollhouse
Bentlee - Five Nights at Freddy's plushies
Kayden - toys
Brayden - Paw Patrol movie toy and Sonic Forces game for Nintendo Switch
McKenna - new Elsa crown
Tyler - toy handcuffs and police gear
Le'Avian - motorcycle
Cohen - motorcycle
Aiden - iPhone and money
Isaac - real motorcycle
Colleen - 10 Barbie dolls
Eli - PlayStation car
Luke - PlayStation 4 with Fortnite and Nintendo Switch games
Anna - 10 Baby Alives
We hope you have a safe trip and enjoy the cookies and milk. Some of us will leave treats for your reindeer too. Merry Christmas!
Mrs. Jordan Murry's Kindergarten Class
New Albany Elementary
Dear Santa,
We are wishing for….
Zada Dunlap- swing set, Barbie house, Barbie car
Huck Burks- snoopy snow globe, robot, stuffed dog
J’Adami Duke- lego Mario, toy car, cat
Genesis Carranza- baby doll, new dress, dog
Isaac Zuniga- skates, book, connect 4
Mathew Tunnell- jet, dirt bike, bow & arrow
Alexandra Pablo- book, small llama, clothes
Ja’Nylah Standfield- baby doll, book, hover board
Isaac Ordaz- bow & arrow, hot wheels, spiderman costume
Neit Buenrostro- hot wheels, clothes, books
Joy Paz- legos, playdoh, puzzles
Wyatt Hopkins- hot wheels garage, monster truck track, 4 wheeler
Caiden Lancaster- LOL doll, cat, skateboard
Haylin Umanzor- baby doll, clothes, puzzles
Kingston Garrett- hoverboard, 4wheeler, dirt bike
Caden Rowland- race cars, target, grave digger monster truck
Ella Hale- guitar, toy kitchen, Elsa castle
Hazel Velazquez- bus, teddy bear, unicorn
Ky’Lyn Cannon hot wheels, football, slime
Love,
Mrs. Jordan Murry’s kindergarten class
Mrs. Tiffany’s Kindergarten Christmas List Remi Baker- Toy Castle, Barbie Dreamhouse, I-pad Micah Billings- Spider Man toys, toy cars, magnets Mady Collins- Magic Mixie, Osmo, Bracelet you can play games on Ava Cook- LOL house, American Girl doll, trampoline Mackenzie Deaton- Doll house, Hatchimals, LOL dolls Maggie Garrett- Art kit, Slime Kit, Coloring Kit Landen Hickman- Truck with boat toy, Monster truck toy, Truck with trailer 4-wheeler and dirt bike Olivia Johnson- Elsa doll, Barbie dream closet, Rainbow Hair Salon Jesse Lyles- Brachiosaurus, box of dinosaurs, Rudolph stuffed animal Archer Merritt- 4-wheeler, Jet Pack, Plasma Ball Alden PerkinBentley Robbins- PS5, T-Rex, White Nintendo Benjamin Thomas-Nintendo Switch, PacMan, Gum Miller Thompson- Harry Potter Socks, Crocodile toy, Ryan figures Easton Welch- Toy snake, toy spider, toy cockroach Ryder Cobb- dog, toy motorcycle, toy money Landon Dickerson- Superstation,Turbo Percy, Turbo Thomas Aiden Roberts- Scooter, Bike, shoes Scarlette Darby- Doll house, ballerina set, craft set
Jessica Cagle
New Albany Elementary School
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my friends, listened to my teachers, and danced. My Christmas wishes are: books, blocks, and coke to drink. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
Sebastian
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: washed my hands, threw my trash away, and used my manners. My Christmas wishes are: a Christmas tree, shoes, and toys. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
Osiel
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: danced, did my work, and helped Arthur. My Christmas wishes are: mermaids, rainbow squishy, and movies. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
Kaylee
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my friends, did my work, and played nice. My Christmas wishes are: lego, books, and a movie. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
James
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: cleaned up, listened to my teachers, and played with friends. My Christmas wishes are: mario stuff, fire truck, and lego. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
True
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: pick up trash, minding, and help mom. My Christmas wishes are: stretch robot ball, lego, and ipad. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
Lee
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: listened to my teacher, help clean up, and wash dishes. My Christmas wishes are: ghostbusters, legos and Batman. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!
Love,
Samuel
Dear Santa,
I would love to have the new paw patrols and the old paw patrols toys, my little pony's the new ones from the new my little pony movie and old ones. Fur real gogo dancin pup scruff cuvs (families0 reborn baby dolls (amazon), bug catcher vaccum, stuff animal with the babies, robot swimming toys. I would also like any clothes size 14/16 with animals on it or the prints of any animals, show size 3 (Billy shoes only) I have to have special shoes. I love Santa and the elfs. I have autism, adhd, add, GI (IBS), AMPS, sensory developmental delay etc.
Sincerely,
Alayna
Age 8
-------------------------------------------------------