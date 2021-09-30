A beautiful lawn is something most gardeners work diligently to create for all seasons. There is nothing more satisfying than to see the results of one’s labor.
However, as most gardeners know, there are several things that can destroy this “perfect picture.”
One of these destructive elements is the common armadillo, a nocturnal, omnivorous mammal native to the Southeast United States and in Central and South America. The armadillo may appear in both rural and urban areas and can cause structural damage by burrowing tunnels under buildings and driveways. Twenty-one species of the armadillo have been recognized.
This animal digs while searching for food — primarily earthworms, scorpions, spiders, and other invertebrates. And as it scrounges the earth for something to eat, the gardener’s well-maintained lawn becomes an area with dozens of holes because moist soil is an invitation for the hungry armadillo.
Another reason to avoid the armadillo is that it is the only animal other than humans capable of carrying the bacteria that causes leprosy. The transmission of the disease from the armadillo to humans is not well understood but should be a concern for the gardener.
There are several methods to deter or control the presence of armadillos. If the gardener attacks the armadillo’s food supply, the animal will forage for food elsewhere. However, a problem concerning this method is that the gardener will possibly be removing the organisms that plants rely upon.
Additionally, there are no repellants that are known to successfully get rid of the armadillo. The animal cannot be controlled by the strong smell of mothballs, castor oil, or ammonia.
The use of in-ground or electrical fencing is another choice. The gardener should know that these fences must be buried very deep so that the armadillo is not able to burrow under them. Armadillos have been known to climb over fences. Placement of any electrical fence should never be where children or pets play. It has been suggested that a single-strand electrical fence three to four inches off the ground can be effective.
Other methods are removing hiding places and baiting for traps. Hiding places for armadillos include brush, rock piles, and tall grass. However, when these areas are removed, the gardener is changing the habitat of the lawn area which can affect animals that are welcomed by the gardener.
The University of Florida has noted effective baits are pond worms, wigglers, crickets, and red worms. Baiting requires that the gardener monitor all traps diligently. Leaving any trap is unadvisable – not only for the trapped animal, but also for others that are in the lawn area. If the gardener is not successful with the methods mentioned, some form of pest control should be contacted.