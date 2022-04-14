ATHENS • As the first civilian to enroll in the Columbus Air Force Base’s Airman Leadership School, Robbie Ross was a test pilot, of sorts.
The optometry technician and Aberdeen High School graduate completed the month-long course and earned one of three awards given to members of his class.
“Airman Leadership School is typically reserved for active duty personnel. When I took it, I wasn’t trying to win an award; I was trying my best to hang in there and pass it,” said Ross, who served in the U.S. Navy from July 1996 to July 2001.
His peers in the course nominated him and one other airman for the Commandant Award, which led to an interview before a master sergeant’s board before being selected.
“That’s where you have to practice military formalities, and they drill you with questions for about 20 minutes," Ross said. "It’s how you answer the questions and how you respond when you’re on the spot. They try to make you really nervous to see if you fold under any type of intimidation or pressure."
Ross said the school is an active duty requirement once enlisted members of the Air Force make the rank of sergeant.
“It’s usually taken by senior airmen right before they make sergeant," he said. "A lot of times, if they don’t have this course under their belt, it’s usually frowned upon for making the next rank."
Responsibilities included negotiations and problem-solving techniques, peer reviews and open discussions designed to build critical thinking skills for students to consider viewpoints outside of their own.
At the Columbus Air Force Base, Ross works in the medical group, which received an inquiry for candidates for the one open civilian seat in Airman Leadership School. He was selected because of his reputation and good evaluations in the medical group.
Ross realized Air Force leadership would pay close attention to his performance since he was the first civilian at the Columbus Air Force Base to enroll in the course, which solidified his own expectations.
“I realized I didn’t have to just pass this course, I had to do really good," he said.
He said several civilian employees don’t have a military background, and Airman Leadership School can offer how to learn the ways of the military in order for them to do their jobs better.
“At the end of the day in the 14th Flying Training Wing, we have one mission," he said. "Everybody on base plays a vital role, civilian and military alike, to accomplish that one mission – to train world-class pilots. For me, I keep them vision-ready."