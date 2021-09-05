TUPELO • The Nu Sigma Omega Chapter in Tupelo recently put their woodworking and carpentry skills to the test by constructing 10 twin-sized beds in partnership with Beds for Kids, an organization committed to providing beds to children who previously slept on the floor.
“It goes without saying that no child in Northeast Mississippi should have to sleep on the floor," said Target 3 co-chair Jennifer Lindsey. "Unfortunately, some families are doing all they can to make ends meet and cannot afford additional furniture expenses.
"Not only do we make the beds, we have the honor of delivering them directly into the homes of these deserving families," Lindsey added.
In addition to a new bed, each recipient receives a mattress, waterproof mattress cover, a comforter, a sheet set, pillows, a stuffed animal, and a storybook.
Sorority members also distributed nearly 100 backpacks filled with school supplies at a COVID-19 vaccine drive held at New Zion Baptist Church in Plantersville.
“It is imperative that students and their families are adequately prepared to return to the classroom this fall. Being vaccinated and having the necessary supplies are essential,” stated chapter member Antoinette Freeman.
The Nu Sigma Omega Chapter in Tupelo is led by its President, Dr. Emily Tucker, and has approximately 90 members.