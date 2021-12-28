Editor's note: The following wish lists were mistakenly omitted from our annual collection of letters to Santa Claus. All letters are from children at West Amory Elementary School. Rest assured, we guaranteed Mr. Kringle received copies of all of these children's letters. We apologize for the error.
Mrs. Nevins and Ms. Nicholson’s kindergarten class
Dear Santa,
I want a motrsqutr, pow potrul qruw, and alratriq cqutr.
Thomas West, 5
Dear Santa,
I want a drt bic, lego set, and fortnit gam.
Zane Woods, 5
Dear Santa,
I want a motrsicl, and glases fr mi brtr.
Jaiden Rogers, 5
Dear Santa,
I want play stan, drums, ifun, and drtbic.
Derrick Brandon, 6
Dear Santa,
I want scool stuf and a barbe kampr.
Aria Raymond, 5
Dear Santa,
I want legos and a motrsicl.
Montgomery Corley, 5
Dear Santa, I want a nontando, and a dol.
Eden McBride, 5
Dear Santa,
I want a borbe hos, hedfuns, and expo morkrs.
Laken Red, 5
Dear Santa,
I want a hol set of how to tran a dragn.
Brendan Gardner, 5
Dear Santa,
I want a bik and a mortsikle.
Islee James, 5
Dear Santa,
I want a bik, a scutr, and anutr elf.
Walker Ellis, 6
Dear Santa,
I want a big lol dol set, a fon, and a crest flir.
Lily Odom, 7
Dear Santa,
I want a dinasr and a cat.
Bradley Renfro, 5
Dear Santa,
I want a motorbike, pow patrul muve, and markrs.
Dean Houston, 5
Dear Santa,
I want a trehois, glu, and plaedo.
Madison Roby, 5
Dear Santa,
I want a nrfgun, switch, and sizes.
Case Woods, 6
Dear Santa,
I want a motrsicl, trees, and a truc for my brothr Whit.
Sam Baker, 5
Dear Santa,
I want an elf, cat, and trehos.
Adele Conaway, 5
Dear Santa,
I want a PS4, bic, and toys.
Dawson King, 6
Dear Santa, I want a borbe kampr, and a chalse dol.
Khloe Marble, 5
Mrs. Lauren Green’s kindergarten class
Dear Santa,
I want a four wheeler for Christmas.
Kaiden Robinson
Dear Santa,
I want Army toys for Christmas.
A.J. Boyce
Dear Santa,
I want an iPhone 12 for Christmas.
Fayelyn Meaders
Dear Santa,
I want a big teddy bear for Christmas.
Hank Camp
Dear Santa,
I want a toy dinosaur for Christmas.
Jayden Jackson
Dear Santa,
I want a Peppa Pig house for Christmas.
Maci Brown
Dear Santa,
I want a Toy Story Woody doll for Christmas.
Rayden Johnson
Dear Santa,
I want a Buzz Lightyear costume for Christmas.
Luke Martin
Dear Santa,
I want Paw Patrol toys for Christmas.
Allan Smith
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed animal bunny rabbit for Christmas.
Brantley Herndon
Dear Santa,
I want a hover board for Christmas.
Logan James
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie dream house for Christmas.
Aria Taylor
Dear Santa,
I want a dog tracker for Christmas.
Sawyer Forrester
Dear Santa,
I want a Star Wars bed for Christmas.
Bentley Jiles
Dear Santa,
I want a Power Ranger sword for Christmas.
Earlea Stanford
Dear Santa,
I want an iPhone 11 for Christmas.
Kennedi Woods
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed animal for Christmas.
Alana Spratt
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie house for Christmas.
Kendal Johnson
Dear Santa,
I want a new bike for Christmas.
Mollie Foster
Dear Santa,
I want a princess doll for Christmas.
Olivia Culver
Mrs. Goodin's first grade class
Kruze -Xbox
CJ A.-Remote control airplane
Lily-Pop-it
Carol Lynn-$100
Richard-Playstation
Sanobia-slime
Easton-White polar bear
Jaxon-100,000 Robucks
Ruby-Pop It purse
Daecyn-Playstation 4
Liam-phone
Joleigh-American girl doll with accessories
Emma-dog cage for her puppy
Harper-Gravity Rover
CJ R-New Babla burts
Campbell-One seater go kart
Edie-pet turtle
McKenzie-purple slime & pink glitter
Kettina Robinson’s class
Dear Santa Claus,
For Christmas, I would like Peppa Pig, puzzles, school bus, blocks and a bike.
Love, Harper
Dear Santa Claus,
For Christmas, I would like a car with wheels, Santa snow, pop its, blocks and a bike.
Love, Braylen
Dear Santa Claus,
For Christmas, I would like a kitchen, blocks, bike, cars, Buzz Light Year
Love, Makhari
Dear Santa Claus,
For Christmas, I would like books (educational), blocks, letters, sight word/picture cards, puzzles.
Love, Jarvis
Dear Santa Claus,
For Christmas, I would like an LOL doll, horses, Paw Patrol, Learning Links, bracelet/bear.
Love, Addison
Dear Santa Claus,
For Christmas, I would like a bike, Paw Patrol, blocks, Spider-Man, and Peppa Pig.
Love, Destry
Dear Santa Claus,
For Christmas, I would like Bubbles, blocks, bouncy house, hover board, tablet and magnets.
Love, Chole
