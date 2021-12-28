Editor's note: The following wish lists were mistakenly omitted from our annual collection of letters to Santa Claus. All letters are from children at West Amory Elementary School. Rest assured, we guaranteed Mr. Kringle received copies of all of these children's letters. We apologize for the error.

Mrs. Nevins and Ms. Nicholson’s kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

I want a motrsqutr, pow potrul qruw, and alratriq cqutr.

Thomas West, 5

Dear Santa,

I want a drt bic, lego set, and fortnit gam.

Zane Woods, 5

Dear Santa,

I want a motrsicl, and glases fr mi brtr.

Jaiden Rogers, 5

Dear Santa,

I want play stan, drums, ifun, and drtbic.

Derrick Brandon, 6

Dear Santa,

I want scool stuf and a barbe kampr.

Aria Raymond, 5

Dear Santa,

I want legos and a motrsicl.

Montgomery Corley, 5

Dear Santa, I want a nontando, and a dol.

Eden McBride, 5

Dear Santa,

I want a borbe hos, hedfuns, and expo morkrs.

Laken Red, 5

Dear Santa,

I want a hol set of how to tran a dragn.

Brendan Gardner, 5

Dear Santa,

I want a bik and a mortsikle.

Islee James, 5

Dear Santa,

I want a bik, a scutr, and anutr elf.

Walker Ellis, 6

Dear Santa,

I want a big lol dol set, a fon, and a crest flir.

Lily Odom, 7

Dear Santa,

I want a dinasr and a cat.

Bradley Renfro, 5

Dear Santa,

I want a motorbike, pow patrul muve, and markrs.

Dean Houston, 5

Dear Santa,

I want a trehois, glu, and plaedo.

Madison Roby, 5

Dear Santa,

I want a nrfgun, switch, and sizes.

Case Woods, 6

Dear Santa,

I want a motrsicl, trees, and a truc for my brothr Whit.

Sam Baker, 5

Dear Santa,

I want an elf, cat, and trehos.

Adele Conaway, 5

Dear Santa,

I want a PS4, bic, and toys.

Dawson King, 6

Dear Santa, I want a borbe kampr, and a chalse dol.

Khloe Marble, 5

Mrs. Lauren Green’s kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

I want a four wheeler for Christmas.

Kaiden Robinson

Dear Santa,

I want Army toys for Christmas.

A.J. Boyce

Dear Santa,

I want an iPhone 12 for Christmas.

Fayelyn Meaders

Dear Santa,

I want a big teddy bear for Christmas.

Hank Camp

Dear Santa,

I want a toy dinosaur for Christmas.

Jayden Jackson

Dear Santa,

I want a Peppa Pig house for Christmas.

Maci Brown

Dear Santa,

I want a Toy Story Woody doll for Christmas.

Rayden Johnson

Dear Santa,

I want a Buzz Lightyear costume for Christmas.

Luke Martin

Dear Santa,

I want Paw Patrol toys for Christmas.

Allan Smith

Dear Santa,

I want a stuffed animal bunny rabbit for Christmas.

Brantley Herndon

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board for Christmas.

Logan James

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie dream house for Christmas.

Aria Taylor

Dear Santa,

I want a dog tracker for Christmas.

Sawyer Forrester

Dear Santa,

I want a Star Wars bed for Christmas.

Bentley Jiles

Dear Santa,

I want a Power Ranger sword for Christmas.

Earlea Stanford

Dear Santa,

I want an iPhone 11 for Christmas.

Kennedi Woods

Dear Santa,

I want a stuffed animal for Christmas.

Alana Spratt

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie house for Christmas.

Kendal Johnson

Dear Santa,

I want a new bike for Christmas.

Mollie Foster

Dear Santa,

I want a princess doll for Christmas.

Olivia Culver

Mrs. Goodin's first grade class

Kruze -Xbox

CJ A.-Remote control airplane

Lily-Pop-it

Carol Lynn-$100

Richard-Playstation

Sanobia-slime

Easton-White polar bear

Jaxon-100,000 Robucks

Ruby-Pop It purse

Daecyn-Playstation 4

Liam-phone

Joleigh-American girl doll with accessories

Emma-dog cage for her puppy

Harper-Gravity Rover

CJ R-New Babla burts

Campbell-One seater go kart

Edie-pet turtle

McKenzie-purple slime & pink glitter

Kettina Robinson’s class

Dear Santa Claus,

For Christmas, I would like Peppa Pig, puzzles, school bus, blocks and a bike.

Love, Harper

Dear Santa Claus,

For Christmas, I would like a car with wheels, Santa snow, pop its, blocks and a bike.

Love, Braylen

Dear Santa Claus,

For Christmas, I would like a kitchen, blocks, bike, cars, Buzz Light Year

Love, Makhari

Dear Santa Claus,

For Christmas, I would like books (educational), blocks, letters, sight word/picture cards, puzzles.

Love, Jarvis

Dear Santa Claus,

For Christmas, I would like an LOL doll, horses, Paw Patrol, Learning Links, bracelet/bear.

Love, Addison

Dear Santa Claus,

For Christmas, I would like a bike, Paw Patrol, blocks, Spider-Man, and Peppa Pig.

Love, Destry

Dear Santa Claus,

For Christmas, I would like Bubbles, blocks, bouncy house, hover board, tablet and magnets.

Love, Chole

