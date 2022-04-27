Many Mississippi officials receiving pay raises next term Apr 27, 2022 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JACKSON • The Mississippi governor and many other elected officials will receive substantial pay raises during the next four-year term.Republican Gov. Tate Reeves decided this week to allow House Bill 1426 to become law without his signature. He is expected to seek a second term next year.Here are the current salaries, followed by the salaries beginning in January 2024:Governor: $122,160 to $160,000.Attorney general: $108,960 to $150,000.Auditor and insurance commissioner: $90,000 to $150,000.Secretary of state, treasurer and agriculture commissioner: $90,000 to $120,000.Transportation commissioners and public service commissioners: $78,000 to $95,000.Lieutenant governor and House speaker: $60,000 to $85,000. Other legislators are not receiving pay raises under this plan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 75° Sunny Tupelo, MS (38804) Today Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: April 27, 2022 @ 5:23 pm Full Forecast Trending Now Pontotoc Co. Sheriff's Dept. investigating homicide at Algoma Booneville mayor charged with assaulting a juvenile Lee County supervisors reverse course on $85 million bond that would've funded new jail Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral's NFL Draft projections Tupelo native cooks in batches to keep meals interesting Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters