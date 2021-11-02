Milam Elementary School sixth grader Paislei Watson, left, is presented with the Sadie L. Harrison Music Stipend from the Martin Luther King Crusaders. Watson desires to learn piano because she believes playing the instrument bolsters memory, teaches patience and improves concentration. Her piano teacher is Jessica Monroe.
Braxton Dewayne Gibbs, son of Minister Derrick and Latoya Gibbs of Saltillo, was recently awarded the John M. Stewart Music Scholarship by the Martin Luther King Crusaders. Gibbs is a freshman at Delta State University, where he is an entertainment industry studies major. He is a member of the White Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where he serves as the lead audio engineer and livestream audio technician. Gibbs hopes to use his academic degree to work with churches and institutions in setting up the best audio options for their services and events.
COURTESY PHOTO
