JACKSON • The Mississippi Department of Education is providing 15 new math coaches to 30 Kindergarten through 8th Grade public schools to give instructional support to teachers and improve student outcomes.
The Mississippi State Board of Education approved $1.6 million to contract with Teaching Lab, a nationally approved provider of learning and curriculum services, to deliver mathematics coaching services to selected schools. The schools chosen to participate in the pilot year of the program were picked based on a review of Mississippi Academic Assessment Program data in math across several years.
Coaching staff has expanded from 29 literacy coaches in 2013-14 to a team of 116 coaches in literacy, school improvement, early childhood, special education and digital learning.
"We've been anticipating adding mathematics coaches to MDE's current effective coaching model," said Dr. Carey Wright, the state's superintendent of education. "With the new coaches in place, schools and teachers will receive significant support in math instruction to help students progress even more."
The new math coaches started Feb. 22 and will be available the remainder of the school year through June 30.
All of the math coaches have previous experience coaching teachers or school leaders. The math coaches will offer in-person and virtual coaching support, individualized plans of action, in-person modeling and co-teaching, classroom observations, lesson plan development, professional development and summer enrichment for administrators.